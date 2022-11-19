Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Get best sign up bonus for Saturday action

Caesars has developed a multi-pronged sign-up bonus perfect for a loaded weekend of football. This page’s Caesars Sportsbook promo code will activate that bonus, which includes an impressive risk-free first bet.

The “Full Caesar” promotion combines a $1,250 no-risk wager with 1,000 Reward and Tier Credits for new users. With Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL, registrants will collect these bonuses ahead of this weekend’s football action.

Both the NFL and college football seasons have hit full stride, with each game of paramount importance for many teams. Anyone taking advantage of the “Full Caesar” promotion can deploy their valuable fully-guaranteed initial bet on any of that. After all, that worry-free wager has zero restrictions regarding sport and wager type. Sign-ups could walk away from this weekend with a massive pool of money thanks to one of those games.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Grants New Users Triple Bonus

Anyone who has yet to create a Caesars Sportsbook account is in for a treat this weekend. After all, those lucky individuals now have the opportunity to collect three sign-up bonuses in one. The “Full Caesar” promotion parlays three unique perks into one impressive sign-up bonus, activated by Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

The highlight of this promotion is undoubtedly its fully-guaranteed $1,250 first wager. To clarify, registrants can place any wager using any bet type in any part of any game in any sport. This unrestricted freedom sets the player up for a protected shot at college football, the NFL, and beyond. If their selection loses, the sportsbook refunds the loss with up to $1,250 in bonus money.

The “Full Caesar” has two more bonuses, as well – 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. These generous donations start the bettor with two useful banks of credits. In other words, the sign-up is now 20% of the way from Gold Status to Platinum Status and the platinum perks that come with it. Additionally, the user’s free reward credits are a start toward entertainment gifts like hotel rooms and food vouchers.

Follow This Path to Unlock Bonus with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook wanted badly for this promotion to be user-friendly on every level. The bonuses it promises certainly speak for themselves. However, many promotions have a quality bonus, but are a nightmare to collect. Conversely, Caesars made it so interested and eligible parties could unlock this welcome package in minutes. The stripped-down sign-up process is enumerated below, in fact:

and provide Caesars Sportsbook promo code as needed. Secondly, create your new Caesars account by inputting all necessary data fields. For example, the sportsbook requires info like your full name, home address, and birthdate in order to verify eligibility.

Next, deposit at least $10 into your newly-created account with any secure method listed.

Lastly, place an initial wager for $10+, engaging protection up to $1,250 in case of a loss.

Residents of WY, AZ, WV, CO, VA, IA, TN, IL, NY, IN, NJ, LA, and MI can claim this promotion.

Marquee NCAAF/NFL Matchups This Weekend Ideal for No-Risk Bet

Once you’ve registered your first-time account and claimed the “Full Caesar” promotion, it’s time to select your risk-free wager. As discussed, that pick receives $1,250 of protection and has no limitations. Therefore, any pick in sports like the NFL and college football is fully-insured in case of a loss.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL activates that zero-risk pick as part of your welcome package. Doing so now can free up the entire weekend of NCAAF and NFL games for use with your first bet. There is certainly no shortage of meaningful action in those two sports. In fact, plenty of playoff hopeful NFL teams and ranked college teams will play over the next couple days.

Here are some of the marquee matchups that football fans and bettors are looking forward to this weekend:

NCAAF (Saturday):

TCU (4) at Baylor – 12p ET.

USC (7) at UCLA (16) – 8p ET.

Utah (10) at Oregon (12) – 10:30p ET.

NFL (Sunday):

New York Jets at New England Patriots – 1p ET.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings – 4:25p ET.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers – 8:20p ET.

Click here to gain a $1,250 fully-protected initial bet with the “Full Caesar” bonus via Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.