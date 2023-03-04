Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Get set for UFC 285, NBA primetime matchups

No matter what must-see event you’re looking forward to on the weekend sports calendar, our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will dish out a $1,250 bet on Caesars for the NBA, college hoops, UFC 285, and more.

First-time customers will earn a $1,250 bet on Caesars after activating our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL during registration. Use the links throughout this post to score a first bet on the house for any sport, plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

Caesars Sportsbook’s latest welcome offer, the “Full Caesar,” is perfect for prospective players searching for high-stakes action this weekend. New users can place a four-digit stake on any college basketball game, including top-10 showdowns like No. 3 Kansas at No. 9 Texas and No. 8 Arizona at No. 4 UCLA. Other exciting events include a potential Eastern Conference Playoff preview between the 76ers and Bucks and the UFC Heavyweight Championship between Jon “Bones” Jones and Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in Las Vegas.

Register here with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL and bet up to $1,250 on any game or event this weekend while earning 1,000 Reward and Tier Credits each.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $1,250 First Bet, Players Credits Ahead of Basketball & UFC Weekend

There’s no sweeter feeling than winning and no worse feeling than losing. Our Caesars promo code should help the latter, activating the “Full Caesar” offer and covering any qualifying loss with a total bet credit refund.

Our links trigger the code AMNYFULL, so click anywhere to begin. Next, head to a betting market like the NBA, college basketball, or UFC 285 and place your first cash bet. Caesars will issue a bet credit worth up to $1,250 to cover the entirety of a losing wager, while a victory still produces every dollar of a regular cash payout.

In addition to the $1,250 bet on Caesars, all new customers who register this weekend will lock up 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Caesars’ exclusive player credits help bettors each hotel discounts, dining and entertainment packages, and even bet credit for the sportsbook.

Signing Up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Given the frenzy of this weekend’s sports calendar, missing out on a four-digit first bet would be unwise. Use our instructions below to help guide you through Caesars’ easy registration, and move one step closer to a $1,250 bet on Caesars:

Click here to activate our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

Fill out all required fields, like name and date of birth, and complete registration.

Fund your account with enough cash to cover your upcoming wager.

Place up to $1,250 on any betting market, like the NBA, college basketball, or UFC 285.

Earn a bet credit worth your original stake (max. $1,250) if it settles as a loss.

Receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits, no matter how your qualifying wager settles.

Every Caesars-eligible state, including New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, can go “Full Caesar” this weekend. However, first-time Ohio customers can score a $1,500 bet on Caesars with the promo code AMNY1BET here.

Championship Pedigree Boost

Caesars has dozens of available odds boosts this weekend with significant payout potential for multiple matchups in basketball, MMA, and more. One example is the Championship Pedigree Boost, located on Caesars’ homepage and under the “Boosts” tab.

This boost places +650 odds (prev. +590) on Giannis Antetokounmpo to score 30+ points and Jon Jones to win the heavyweight belt via KO/TKO/DQ. Antetokounmpo, who averages 31.3 points per game, leads a Bucks team that has won 16 games in a row against the 76ers. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old Jones is favored over Ciryl Gane and has just one loss in his UFC career, a disqualification in December 2009.

Go “Full Caesar” with a $1,250 bet on Caesars for the NBA, college basketball, or UFC 285 after activating our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL here.

Caesars Sportsbook Get 1000 REWARD CREDITS + 1000 TIER CREDITS GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.®️ Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.