Caesars Sportsbook promo code: How to claim NBA Finals $1,250 first bet offer

The NBA Finals are here, giving new customers another chance to activate our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL for a first bet worth up to $1,250 on Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Go “Full Caesar” for the NBA Finals by activating our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL. Our code allows eligible users to place a fully-backed $1,250 bet on Caesars for Heat-Nuggets while also receiving 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits, win or lose.

The final series of the drama-filled NBA Playoffs begins Thursday night in Denver. The Nuggets are nine-point home favorites against the Heat, as both teams slayed impressive opponents to reach the NBA Finals. Anyone who joins Caesars Sportsbook with our exclusive code will earn three perks for tonight’s series opener, headlined by a guaranteed bonus bet refund on any initial loss worth up to $1,250.

Click here to activate the Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL and get a $1,250 first bet and more for Game 1 of Heat-Nuggets.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Earn $1,250 NBA Finals Bet and Player Credits

Thousands of Caesars Sportsbook customers have taken advantage of the “Full Caesar” welcome offer. Since its introduction, the “Full Caesar” has given players much-needed security for their opening bets and player credits that elevate the Caesars experience to previously untouched levels.

Click any of our links to access the code AMNYFULL, then place your opening wager on the NBA Finals. Any bet worth up to $1,250 will trigger a bonus bet refund after a loss, giving users a well-deserved second chance. Few sportsbooks with similar welcome offers would cover $1,000, let alone $1,250.

Regardless of the first bet, every new player will earn 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits after registration. These credits are redeemable for exclusive hotel discounts, dining and entertaining packages, and even bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Registration Information

Grab Caesars’ exciting welcome offer before Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off on Thursday night. Follow our step-by-step guide below to earn the entire “Full Caesar” welcome offer, including the $1,250 first bet on Caesars:

Click here to trigger the Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

Enter your name, email address, and other vital account information.

Fund your account with one of the approved deposit methods.

Place up to $1,250 on any eligible NBA Finals betting market.

Get a bonus bet worth your original stake (max. $1,250) after a loss. A win returns every dollar of expected cash profit.

Receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits, win or lose.

Boost Game 1 SGP by 50%

Caesars is one of many online sportsbooks offering Same Game Parlays to NBA bettors. However, it’s one of the few allowing customers to juice the odds of their next SGP by 50%.

Opt into the in-app promotion before tip-off to score a 50% SGP profit boost token. Bettors must apply the token to a Heat-Nuggets SGP with at least four legs and +400 odds. Construct your parlay, then apply the boost in your betslip to increase your potential winnings at no additional risk.

Lock in our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL here and get a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and more for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.®️ Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.