Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals will either end the series with a Heat win or extend the series with a Celtics victory. If you sign up via the links on this page and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL, you will unlock the “Full Caesar” offer, which includes a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and more.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Bettors who want to swing for the fences with their first cash wager would be smart to do so with Caesars. Using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL at sign-up will earn you up to $1,250 in first bet backing. If your bet loses, you will receive bonus bets to use on other games.

After looking like this series’ result was a foregone conclusion after three games, the Boston Celtics rebounded to win Game 4 in Miami. Celtics fans now have to wonder if they’ll see another one of their teams overcome an 0-3 deficit to win a series. It’s never happened before in the history of the NBA.

Secure a $1,250 first bet on Caesars, as well as Caesars Rewards perks, when you click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: How to Get $1,250 Heat-Celtics Game 5 Bet

Caesars Sportsbook’s new user promo includes three bonuses. Since it’s such a notable offer, they’ve even given it a name: the “Full Caesar”. The first part of the promo is the one that will garner most of the attention from new players. Rather than only offer up to $250 or $500 back in bonus bets, Caesars will back a player’s first cash bet with up to $1,250 in bonus bets if their first wager loses. If you bet $800 on the Celtics to win, but they lose the game, Caesars will credit your account with $800 in bonus bets to use on games this weekend.

As part of the “Full Caesar” offer, you’ll also earn 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for the Caesars Rewards program. Tier Credits build up over time and will unlock higher prize tiers. The Reward Credits are redeemable for hotel stays, dining, and entertainment experiences at Caesars Hotels and Resorts.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNYFULL

If you want to lock-in the “Full Caesar” offer, you’ll need to register for an account. Follow the instructions below to sign up ahead of Heat-Celtics Game 5 on Thursday night:

Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL. Enter your name, address, date of birth, phone number, and email address.

Create an account password.

Choose online banking, a credit/debit card, PayPal, or another deposit method.

Make a $10+ deposit.

Select the Heat-Celtics game.

Wager up to $1,250 on any betting market in the game.

If your first bet loses, you will receive up to $1,250 in bonus bets to use on other games this weekend. Caesars will refund your first cash wager and credit your account with cash winnings if your first bet wins.

Heat-Celtics Game 5 Odds Boosts

If there’s one area where Caesars Sportsbook stands apart from the competition, it’s their lengthy list of daily odds boosts. If you head over to the boosts section of the app, you’ll find more than 30 boosts for Thursday’s action and beyond. This includes the following NBA boosts for Heat-Celtics:

Jayson Tatum & Jimmy Butler Each Over 29.5 Points (+270)

Bam Adebayo Over 19.5 Points & Max Strus Over 2.5 Made 3-Pt FGs (+325)

Marcus Smart, Grant Williams & Derrick White Each Over 1.5 Made 3-Pt FGs (+425)

Jaylen Brown Over 24.5 Points & Over 4.5 Assists (+500)

Al Horford First Scorer in Heat @ Celtics Game & Celtics Win (+1600)

Click here to apply our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL and lock-in a $1,250 bet and more for Heat-Celtics.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.