Caesars Sportsbook promo code: How to get the best offer for Monday Night Football

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 to place a big wager on either Monday Night Football game. In Kentucky, pre-register here to prepare for launch on Thursday. You can claim an instant bonus to use this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

After using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code, you can place a wager up to $1,000. A losing wager will result in a bonus bet refund.

This offer allows new customers to begin with a larger wager than usual. Since you know a bonus bet refund will be available after a loss, you can be aggressive. There are two NFL games on Monday night. It will be the Eagles vs. Buccaneers and Rams vs. Bengals. Players will find additional bonuses and odds boosts on the Caesars app. This is in addition to the perks you can earn through the rewards program.

Click here to sign up with AMNY81000 as the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Bet up to $1,000 on Monday Night Football. You’ll get a bonus bet refund if this wager loses.

Best Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for MNF is AMNY81000

The Eagles are five-point favorites against the Buccaneers. This game is up first at 7:15 pm ET on ABC. Both of these teams are undefeated through the first two weeks of the season. At 8:15 pm ET, the Rams will take on the Bengals in Cincinnati. The Bengals are favored by two points, but they have yet to win a game this season. It’s been a rough two weeks for a team that was supposed to be a Super Bowl contender.

Once you have used this welcome bonus, go to the promotions page to find a 25% profit boost for each game. This boost can be used to bet on the first TD scorer in both matchups. Customers can live bet during the games on the Caesars app.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: How to Wager Up to $1K

Click here to use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000. Enter your account information to confirm your age and identity. You must be at least 21 years old and in an eligible state.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and enable geolocation services. Then, use one of the accepted banking methods to deposit money into your account.

Place a wager up to $1,000 on either NFL game on Monday night. If you lose, Caesars will send you a bonus bet refund. This will be the same amount as your loss, giving you a second chance.

NFL Odds Boosts for Monday Night

Caesars adds new odds boosts every day for NFL games and other sports. Here are some of the boosts you can find for the NFL games on Monday night.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin each over 4.5 receptions (+270)

Jalen Hurts over 199.5 pass yards and over 59.5 rush yards (+300)

Baker Mayfield over 199.5 pass yards and over 19.5 rush yards (+325)

Joe Mixon over 99.5 rush + receiving yards and a TD (+220)

Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd each score a TD (+950)

J. Brown and DeVonta Smith each over 69.5 receiving yards (+350)

Sign up here to use AMNY81000 as the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. New users can wager up to $1,000 on Monday Night Football and get a bonus bet refund after a loss.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.