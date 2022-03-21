Caesars Sportsbook promo code offers big $1,100 risk-free bet this week

March Madness will take a brief pause and give way to full runs of NBA and NHL, and the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code activates a wild offer for new users. Caesars wants new users to bet with confidence thanks to their risk-free bet promo.

New users who create a Caesars Sportsbook account through the links on this page can receive a risk-free bet of up to $1,100. Our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR activates this incredible offer.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,100

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

The Caesars Sportsbook promo gives new customers a risk-free bet of up to $1,100 to put on any upcoming NCAA Tournament game along with any NBA or NHL game this week. The tournament’s first two rounds are over. The teams left in the draw will kickoff the Sweet 16 beginning Thursday. The stakes for these teams are high. Potential upsets lurk, but there are also plenty of attractive point-spread and moneyline favorites available. Whether betting college or pro hoops, NHL or soccer, Caesars Sportsbook wants bettors to seize a betting bankroll to carry you through the title game. An $1,100 risk-free bet that cashes can do that.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to sign up for a new Caesars Sportsbook account and grab a risk-free bet of up to $1,100.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $1,100 Risk-Free Bet

Our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR gives new users a nice stake for the Sweet 16 with one win. The new player can choose any game to put the $1,100 risk-free bet on. The wager can be on the moneyline or on the point spread. So the new player has options. An $1,100 risk-free bet on a -200 favorite will return $550. Not bad, but that same risk-free $1,100 bet on a -110 point spread wager will return a cool grand.

A loss on the risk-free bet is not much of a setback. With the Caesars Sportsbook March Madness promo, that losing first wager is refunded in site credit. Even after the loss, the new user is back in the game right away.

How to Access the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Getting to the Caesars Sportsbook March Madness promo and activating a new account takes minutes. Click on any of the Caesars Sportsbook links on this page. From there, the process looks like this:

Click here and use promo code AMNYCZR.

and use promo code AMNYCZR. Enter basic identifying information to create your new account.

Deposit funds into your new account via the multiple convenient banking options available.

Opt into the $1,100 risk-free bet.

Choose a game, a team, a moneyline or a point spread, and make your real-money wager.

Remember that only the first wager after the opt-in carries the risk-free promotional return on a loss. Therefore, make certain that your first wager following the opt-in is the one you feel most confident in.

Caesars Sportsbook Offers Additional Promotions Daily

The player-friendly advantages continue after the risk-free first bet. Caesars Sportsbook routinely offers odds boosts, lucrative parlay options and countless other wagers with odds tilted toward the player. Savvy players look for those promotions on a regular basis.

So click on one of the Caesars Sportsbook links on this page and get into the game. With a risk-free $1,100 bet, the chance to pull profits from the NCAA Tournament is waiting for you. This offer is available in New York, Illinois, New Jersey, Arizona, Louisiana, and more states.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to secure a risk-free bet of up to $1,100.