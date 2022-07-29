Quantcast
Sports

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 drives best UFC 277, MLB weekend specials

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Russ Joy
caesars sportsbook promo code
PHOTO CREDIT: CRAIG DUDEK

Players have some great betting opportunities this weekend, and the Caesars Sportsbook promo code will provide an edge. It will lock in a $1,500 risk-free initial wager on any sporting event. In other words, you get a refund if you lose, so you have a lot of action with no worries.

Caesars Sportsbook

STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA

GET THE APP
PROMO CODE:
AMNY15
SIGNUP BONUS$1,500
RISK-FREE BETBET NOW

We make it simple to accept this welcome offer for new players. First, click any link on this page to reach the promotion landing page. After that, use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 during the registration process. 

Players can dive into today’s very interesting MLB baseball slate looking for a risk-free wager opportunity. The Mets are playing in Miami, and the Yanks will host Kansas City with Gerrit Cole on the mound. UFC 277 will take place in Dallas tomorrow, and the Rocket Mortgage Classic is underway in Detroit. You can bet on any of these events risk-free, and all markets are included.

Click here and use promo code AMNY15 to get your $1,500 risk-free wager. The promotion is good for players that are looking for an alternative betting venue. This is one of the leading sports betting apps in the US, and they provide a solid player experience.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Details

Let’s look at this offer. We have been highlighting the $1,500 figure because it is the maximum that falls under the promotion. However, you can bet any lesser amount and the wager will be risk-free.

In a real sense, this is a form of insurance. The objective is to win the promotional bet, and you won’t need a second chance. Your real money winnings will be deposited into your account. In the event of a loss, the insurance kicks in, and you get a refund in betting credit.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo code bonus is live in the NY sports betting market, and it can be accessed in NJ, MI, IN, IL, IA, TN, LA CO, AZ, CA, and WV.

Grab the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

After you complete this quick and easy process, you will be immersed in risk-free action:

1.) Above all, make sure that you use promo code AMNY15 during the registration process to become eligible.

2.) Secondly, follow the instructions to set up your account. You provide some basic identifying information, and your location is verified to comply with gaming laws.

3.) Thirdly, consider the amount that you want to wager risk-free and make your initial deposit. All of the most commonly accepted methods are available.

4.) After that, grab your phone and download the app so you can bet when you are away from a computer.

5.) Finally, place a wager on any sport, in any market, and it will be risk-free up to $1,500.

UFC 277 Parlay Insurance

After you use your risk-free bet, you become eligible for standard user promotions. For example, right now there is a UFC 277 parlay insurance offer. First, you opt in and place a UFC parlay wager to comply with the terms. If you lose exactly one of the legs, you get a free bet refund up to $25.

Click right here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 to get your risk-free bet. Subsequently, you will receive a steady succession of bonus offers as a registered user.

Russ Joy

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XL Media PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast, a Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com, and the Crossing Broad Podcast Network Director. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of three. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

