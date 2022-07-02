Caesars Sportsbook promo code fires up Fourth of July weekend $1,500 risk-free bet

Saturday’s loaded and diverse sporting schedule sets up as the ideal backdrop for the latest Caesars Sportsbook prom code bonus. This special offer unlocks a large risk-free initial bet valid on UFC 276, MLB, or anything else in store this holiday weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

This page’s links help new users obtain one of today’s most desirable sign-up promotions in the sports betting world. Using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15, registrants unlock a no-risk $1,500 initial wager valid with any bet type in any sport.

It’s difficult to find summer days with a ton of sports betting options, but today certainly qualifies as such. MLB features 16 games and MLS has two matches, joining UFC 276 and some other niche sport action on-tap. The worry-free $1,500 first wager discussed on this page works with any sport found in the Caesars Sportsbook app. Find or cook up your best play on today’s card and turn this weekend into an unforgettable one.

To activate a fully-insured $1,500 first bet for today’s action by using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15, click here.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Promises Protected $1,500 Play

With football, basketball, and hockey all currently out of the picture, busy sports days are few and far between. However, Saturday sets up to be just that, boasting a mixture of MLB, MLS, UFC and other action. Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 gets you a zero-risk $1,500 first bet that works with any bet on all of that action.

Anyone who uses that bonus offer to pick a winner will collect their winnings in the form of cash. In other words, their profits (and initial deposit) are then immediately ready for withdrawal or reinvestment, whatever the player wishes. There are no further hurdles to jump, no other fine print to navigate. Your money is just that – yours.

Now, certainly, some bettors utilizing this promotion will lose their first bet. However, those are the people this offer was designed for. After all, Caesars Sportsbook promises to wipe away that first loss with up to $1,500 in bonus money. That way, the new patron gets a fresh start, a second chance to pick that important first winner.

Four Steps to Correctly Employ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook has always done an admirable job of ensuring its sign-up bonuses were easy to obtain. This deal is no different, as you can collect your risk-free wager in just minutes with the following four steps:

Firstly, click here to register a new account and, when prompted, input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15. That code triggers the release of your fully-insured first wager into your new account. Secondly, finish registering that new account by entering all required sign-up info. To clarify, this is where Caesars will ask for your name, address, date of birth, etc. After that, complete a successful first deposit into your new account. Be aware that your deposit must be great enough to cover your protected first bet. Finally, lock in your initial bet, keeping in mind that Caesars refunds a loss up to $1,500 in bonus funds.

This offer is available to eligible residents of: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, WV.

UFC 276 Matchups and Odds

As mentioned, Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 gifts new users a protected wager valid on any sport. On Saturday, many registrants will certainly want to use their insured bet on some part of the UFC 276 action. Remember, any wager type in any match qualifies, creating unmatched control for the bettor.

UFC276 will get underway early Saturday evening, culminating with Israel Adesanya (-470) versus Jared Cannonier (+360). Here are some of the matches, along with their tentative start time and fighters’ odds to win:

6:10p ET – Julija Stoliarenko (+135) versus Jessica Rose Clark (-160).

6:35p ET – Brad Tavares (+120) versus Dricus Du Plessis (-140).

7:00p ET – Jessica Eye (+230) versus Maycee Barber (-280).

7:25p ET – Uriah Hall (+260) versus Andre Muniz (-330).

9:00p ET – Brad Riddell (+125) versus Jalin Turner (-150).

9:25p ET – Robbie Lawler (-125) versus Bryan Barberena (+105).

10:10p ET – Sean Strickland (-110) versus Alex Pereira (-110).

To activate a fully-insured $1,500 first bet for today’s action by using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15, click here.