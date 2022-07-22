Caesars Sportsbook promo code gears up for huge MLB weekend with 2 specials

Baseball is back this weekend, and the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code will provide new players with two outstanding bonuses on the action. Players in all states where the app is live can grab a big risk-free bet for key MLB second half matchups, while those in select states (New Jersey, New York, Illinois and Arizona) will have a choice to take down a bet $20, win $100 offer. With the latter option, bet on any team to win any game this weekend and do it at +500 odds.

The new Caesars Sportsbook promo code bonuses present options to players in select states, but even those in other markets will still be able to dial in on the biggest risk-free bet available from any of the leading sportsbook operators.

There are a number of key baseball matchups as the second half of the regular season gets underway this weekend. The Astros and Yankees will continue to battle, while Padres-Mets and Giants-Dodgers will also take the headlines. That said, no matter which game you want to jump in, both of these bonuses are a fantastic way to do it.

Click here to lock down Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 for a $1,500 risk-free first bet. Use code AMNY5x to get a bet $20, win $100 special on any weekend baseball game right here.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code goes big for baseball

As noted above, MLB is back and Caesars Sportsbook is bring players two different ways to extract big-time value. That said, the value extends beyond the two new user specials. On Friday, bettors will have access to 35 different odds boosts, including a NRFI (no runs in the first inning) parlay bonus spanning three Friday games. Check out all of the game and player prop boosts, but be sure to also hit the promos tab and connect with a 25% MLB parlay bonus along with a 10% boost on baseball action.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code eligibility

This weekend, location matters when it comes to locking down the latest offers from the Caesars app. The good news is that as long as you’re physically present in a current legal online sports betting state, you’ll have access to at least one great offer. Those who are in New Jersey, New York, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Virginia, Michigan, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Colorado and Arizona will be able to grab a $1,500 risk-free bet.

That said, the brand-new MLB offer, one that runs throughout the duration of the weekend, will be available in four states: New Jersey, New York, Illinois, and Arizona. In this way, series such as Cubs-Phillies, Mets-Padres, Yankees-Astros, and Diamondbacks-Nationals may be of particular interest in such markets.

How to Get Started

