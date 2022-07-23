Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,500 risk-free on any event, crazy +500 MLB odds

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is going big for baseball this weekend. It’s the dog days of summer, which means that MLB is ready to take center stage. There are multiple ways to win with the different risk-free bets, MLB bonuses, and daily odds boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 is the key to unlocking a $1,500 risk-free bet. Anyone who grabs this offer can place an initial wager on any available market risk-free up to $1,500. Additionally, players in New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and Arizona are eligible to bet $20 on any MLB team for a $100 payout.

These are two of the best promos at any online sportsbook. Caesars Sportsbook is offering both this weekend in addition to over 40 odds boosts on MLB, MMA, soccer, auto racing, and boxing.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 for a $1,500 risk-free bet this weekend. Click here and use promo code AMNY5X to grab a 5-1 MLB odds boost in New York, New Jersey, Illinois, or Arizona instead.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $1,500 Risk-Free Bet

Risk-free bets are a fairly common offer at sportsbooks. The difference with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code is the fact that players can get up to $1,500 in first-bet insurance.

Most other sportsbooks will offer risk-free bets that range from anywhere between $250 and $1,000. Caesars Sportsbook is raising the stakes in a big way, providing an offer packed with potential.

Any losses on that first wager will automatically trigger a full refund as a free bet. For example, a player who loses on a $1,250 wager will receive a $1,250 free bet. This equates to a second chance for anyone who lost on that first bet.

MLB Bonus in NY, NJ, IL & AZ

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, NJ, IL, AZ GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY5X SIGNUP BONUS BET $20, WIN $100

MLB BONUS! BET NOW

This MLB bonus is currently available to new players in New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and Arizona. All it takes is a $20 moneyline wager on any MLB team to lock in this deal. If new users pick a winning side, they will win $100.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo code is providing a 5-1 payout for anyone who picks a winner in MLB this weekend. It’s hard to beat that kind of offer. Bettors who sign up with the correct links and use promo code AMNY5X will be able to take advantage of this massive MLB bonus.

Claiming This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

For the best overall experience, we recommend downloading the Caesars Sportsbook app. Here’s a quick breakdown of how new users can sign up and claim this $1,500 risk-free bet:

Click here and use promo code AMNY15 to lock in this offer.

and use promo code AMNY15 to lock in this offer. Input basic identifying information to create an account.

Make a deposit using any of the preferred banking methods.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app.

Place a risk-free bet of up to $1,500 on any available market.

After claiming one of these two new-user promos, check out the daily odds boosts page. There are dozens of options for new and existing users alike.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 for a $1,500 risk-free bet this weekend. Click here and use promo code AMNY5X to grab a 5-1 MLB odds boost in New York, New Jersey, Illinois, or Arizona instead.