Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Sunday MLB +500 odds, $1,500 risk-free bet

New users who lock down the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code before the end of the weekend have a chance to choose between two different, but equally impressive offers. You can find more information about and the Caesars promo code needed to unlock each on the page below.

Certain states’ residents can use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY5X to access an exclusive Bet $20, Get $100 MLB bonus. Any other eligible Caesars registrant can use code AMNY15 for a no-risk $1,500 initial bet on any sport.

Sunday will put all 30 MLB teams in play once again, and any of today’s 15 games can help users from Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey, and New York earn $100 in bonuses. Residents from any of the 12 states where Caesars is currently live can use the entire betting slate. A second Caesars Sportsbook bonus offer provides a risk-free first wager valid with any bet type in any sport.

Residents of AZ, IL, NJ, NY click here, inputting Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY5X for a +500 MLB moneyline bonus. Otherwise, click here and enter promo code AMNY15 for a fully-insured $1,500 first wager valid with any sport/bet type.

Exclusive Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks Bet $20, Get $100 MLB Bonus

Anyone living in Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey, or New York is set up for one tremendous weekend. Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY5X unlocks an exclusive registration bonus for those residents centered around today’s MLB action.

That offer requires a $20 moneyline wager on any MLB team, returning $100 in bonuses if that team wins. In other words, this offer turns any Major League team into a +500 underdog to win. For example, you could take Philadelphia (-140), Atlanta (-210), New York Yankees (-190), or any other team to win. Those teams and the rest of the league all turn into +500 underdogs with this promotion, paying out $100. In fact, you could even bet $20 on today’s biggest favorite, Los Angeles (-215) to win, earning $100 if they do.

Get Protected $1,500 Bet with Second Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

A longer-running new user bonus from Caesars promises a worry-free $1,500 first bet valid on any bet type in any sport. Any eligible resident of one of the 12 states legally carrying Caesars Sportsbook can enjoy this promotion. Simply click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 to trigger that risk-free wager’s release.

Collecting the industry’s biggest zero-risk wager is a serious sport’s bettors dream. The fact that Caesars did not restrict the wager’s type or betting market only enhances an already appealing deal. The bettor has complete control when making their first pick and a get-out-of-jail-free-card if they somehow misstep.

Anyone who picks a winner on that initial wager receives their payment in cash form. Consequently, they can withdraw or reinvest both their profits and their initial deposit as they wish. Those who lose that first bet get a refund from Caesars with up to $1,500 in bonus money. That reimbursement wipes away the loss and allows the player another shot to pick their all-important first big winner.

Steps to Properly Activate Either Promotion

No matter which Caesars promotion you qualify for or choose, you can obtain your sign-up bonus quickly and easily. These steps will walk you through the acquisition process neatly and efficiently, helping you unlock your offer in mere minutes:

Firstly, click here to employ Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY5X or here to input promo code AMNY15.

to employ Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY5X or to input promo code AMNY15. Secondly, identify in which state you reside.

Thirdly, answer all required sign-up questions, including name, address, birthdate, etc.

After that, use any secure method listed to deposit money into your account for the first time. For AMNY5X, deposit at least $20. For AMNY15, make sure you deposit enough to at least match what you wish your no-risk wager to be.

Lastly, depending on which offer you are claiming, submit your $20 MLB moneyline wager on any team OR place your risk-free first wager of any bet type in any sporting market.

As mentioned, the Bet $20, Get $100 MLB moneyline bonus is available to residents of AZ, IL, NJ, and NY. Anyone hoping to collect the fully-insured $1,500 first wager must be from one of 12 states. They are: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, WV.