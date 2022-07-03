Caesars Sportsbook promo code has awesome Sunday specials for July 4th weekend

Fourth of July weekend rolls on, and those looking to bet on MLB, Wimbledon, auto racing, soccer, golf and more over the coming days will want to secure the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code. There’s no question that baseball will take center stage over the next few weeks as summer heats up, but players will have a variety of ways to wager and win, including dozens of aggressive boosts and the industry’s biggest risk-free first bet.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 will bring bettors a $1,500 risk-free bet for Fourth of July weekend action. Meanwhile, a slew of secondary in-app specials will compound the value, making the app a must-have for those located in qualifying states.

On Sunday, a full MLB slate is on tap, including the Sunday Night Baseball matchup between the Cardinals and Phillies.

After the Phillies stormed back to win the opener, the Cardinals even the series after Nolan Arenado swatted a game-winning homer. Now, the two teams will battle for a series victory with Adam Wainwright and Zack Wheeler on the mount. Players will have numerous boosts available for this game — or any other MLB game on the board. Below, we will take a look at some of the most intriguing options.

Click here to lock in Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15.

How to get Caesars Sportsbook promo code for July 4th weekend

Let’s briefly run through the steps needed to secure this bonus.

Click here. This will drive players a Caesars Sportsbook promo code page. There will be no need to manually enter AMNY15. It will automatically activate after a state is selected.

Hit your state in the dropdown menu.

Provide some brief registration information.

Make at least a $20 first deposit. This is the minimum needed, but players can max out the special by making a $1,500 risk-free first bet.

Place the first wager. Win cash if the wager wins. Get site credit in the event it loses.

The following states will be eligible for these markets: New York, New Jersey, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Michigan, Tennessee or Louisiana.

Boosts and enhanced odds

Players can take advantage of a highlighted MLB NRFI (no runs in the first inning) Sunday Parlay Boost (max $100 bet). Grab Angels-Astros, Diamondbacks-Rockies and Padres-Dodgers all to feature a scoreless first inning at +750 odds.

Other notable odds boosts include:

Blue Jays, Braves, Twins and Rockies all win (+850)

No run in the first of Rays-Blue Jays, Yankees-Guardians, Orioles-Twins (+625)

Padres, Mariners, Phillies all win (+675)

Kyle Schwarber to homer and Philadelphia Stars to win (+900)

Caesars Sportsbook promo code risk-free bet and specials

Over the coming days, be sure to check the “promos” tab for the latest offers available in the app. Expect to see a Sunday Night Baseball Same-Game Parlay Insurance for when the Phillies and Cardinals square off.

Those looking to bet that game, or, more specifically, play props, may want to consider backing Kyle Schwarber to homer. After hitting 12 homers during the month of June, Schwarber has a couple hits against St. Louis in the series, but he has yet to homer in two games this month. Given his recent torrid stretch, he may be in line for one on the national stage tonight.

Click here to lock in Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15.