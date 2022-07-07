Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,500 risk-free for MLB, Scottish Open, Wimbledon

Start Thursday off right with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Although July is typically viewed as a slow month for sports fans, there are tons of MLB games for bettors to choose from this weekend. There are 13 games on Thursday alone.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 is an easy way to lock in a $1,500 risk-free bet on any MLB game Thursday. This is the largest risk-free bet on the market and there are a number of other MLB boosts for bettors to take advantage of as well.

New York baseball fans have been having a great year so far. The Yankees own the best record in baseball and a double-digit lead in the AL East. Meanwhile, the Mets are holding onto a slim lead in the competitive NL East. New bettors can use this Caesars Sportsbook promo code to lock in a $1,500 risk-free bet on any MLB game on Thursday.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unleashes $1,500 Risk-Free Bet

Risk-free bets are ubiquitous in online sportsbooks. In other words, almost every sportsbook in the country has run some kind of risk-free promotion or similar in the past. The difference with Caesars Sportsbook is the sheer size of this risk-free bet.

New players can raise the stakes on any MLB game to $1,500. Other sportsbooks will offer similar promotions that range from $250 to $1,000. This Caesars Sportsbook promo code is going much bigger than the rest of the competition.

With so many options out there in MLB this weekend, there has never been a better time to take advantage of this offer. Let’s take a closer look at how to sign up for this promotion.

How to Use This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Signing up with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code is a quick and seamless process. This offer is available in the NY sports betting and NJ sports betting markets, along with several other key legal sports betting states. The full list also includes: AZ, IL, IN, IA, LA, MI, CO, VA, NJ, NY, TN, WV.

Just follow these steps to get started.

and input promo code AMNY15. After creating an account, make a deposit using any of the secure and convenient banking methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app using the App Store or Google Play Store.

Start betting by placing a $1,500 risk-free bet on any MLB game.

What MLB Games to Bet Thursday

There are plenty of options on the board for bettors at Caesars Sportsbook this weekend. Hit the ground running with this risk-free bet, but don’t forget about the other boosts and bonuses available. Here are a few of our favorite MLB odds boosts for Thursday:

Reds (Game 1), Royals & Phillies All Win: +1100

No Run in 1st Inning of Royals @ Astros, Pirates @ Reds (Game 1) & Nationals @ Phillies: +675

Angels, Red Sox, Braves & White Sox All Win: +900

No Run in 1st Inning of Yankees @ Red Sox, Cardinals @ Braves & Tigers @ White Sox: +600

Pete Alonso & Jesus Aguilar Each Hit HR: +1100

