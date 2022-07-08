Caesars Sportsbook promo code dials up $1,500 risk-free, 30+ weekend boosts

Friday’s sporting schedule offers a variety of options perfect for the current Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer as new users can collect a huge, no-risk initial bet valid on any sport.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Registrants that utilize Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 will immediately gain access to that fully-insured $1,500 first wager. Eligible sign-up candidates can click any link on this page to begin registration and employ that code for this bonus.

In addition to the daily dose of Major League Baseball, the summer months offer other sporting action, as well. All 30 MLB teams are in action today, but bettors enjoying this page’s promotion aren’t limited to those 15 games. With this incentive, any bet in any sport will work. That means today’s soccer matches, auto-racing competitions, golf tournament, and Wimbledon tennis action are all in-play.

For your risk-free $1,500 first bet on any sport via Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15, click here.

Pick Up $1,500 Protected Wager with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

One of the ways Caesars Sportsbook has grabbed the hearts of sports bettors has been its unique ability to create unmatched registration bonuses. One such offer is the worry-free $1,500 initial wager it is currently promoting that sign-ups can use on any bet/sport. Those interested can click here to register and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 for this unbeatable deal. It’s the ideal weapon to have in your arsenal on a summer day with such a variety of sporting activity on-tap.

New Caesars players employing this offer and correctly picking a winner with that first wager are sitting pretty. They will collect their (likely considerable) winnings in the form of cash, which is a huge selling point for sports bettors. This means that the user’s deposit money and profits are all readily available to use as they wish. They can withdraw those funds or certainly reinvest them anywhere in the app.

Conversely, there will be registrants who unfortunately lose that initial wager. However, this incentivized deal was structured for the express purpose of protecting those individuals. Caesars Sportsbook insures the first bet with up to $1,500 in bonus money, As such, those new players get a second bite of the apple with no repercussions, as Caesars just wiped away their loss.

Simple Steps to Correctly Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Adding to the attractive nature of this promotion is the fact that Caesars Sportsbook made it incredibly pain-free to obtain. Simply follow the cut-and-dry four steps below and you will possess that massive risk-free wager in mere minutes:

Firstly, click here to start the registration process and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 when prompted.

to start the registration process and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 when prompted. Secondly, finish registering your new Caesars account by submitting all required data. To clarify, this is where you will input your name, address, birthdate, etc.

After that, successfully complete your first deposit into your new account via any secure method available. Keep in mind that your deposit will need to cover the amount of your protected initial wager.

Finally, place your first bet, knowing Caesars insures in up to $1,500 with bonus funds, no matter the bet type/sport.

This offer is available to eligible residents of: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, WV.

Caesars Presents New Users with Extra In-App Bonuses

The tremendous opportunity provided to new users by Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 has attracted many already. The ease with which registrants can procure said offer has won over still more new individuals to Caesars’ rank. However, the additional bonuses waiting for Caesars Sportsbook patrons should convince anyone that remains unconvinced.

Under the Promos and Boosts tabs in the Caesars app, sign-ups will find a wide selection of other free offers. These additional treats will include different risk-free bets, as well as odds boosts, profit boosts, parlay insurances, and deposit matches. To clarify what you can expect a bit better, here are some of today’s available extras:

Slot Play Return Rewards – get up to $120 in slots bonuses everyday from playing slots.

Daily Dividends – deposit $100+ and get a $25 table games bonus.

Profits for the People – get two 20% profit boost tokens to use on Wimbledon.

Casino Sign-Up Bonus – deposit $100 and get $200 in casino bonus money.

34 odds boosts available across five different sports.

For your risk-free $1,500 first bet on any sport via Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15, click here.