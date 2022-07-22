Caesars Sportsbook promo code drives huge weekend sports bonuses

Caesars Sportsbook currently has two great offers on-tap for new users, one of which is exclusive to certain states. This page will share the Caesars Sportsbook promo code that matches each offer, while sharing important information about each.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 unlocks a risk-free $1,500 first wager on any sport in any state with the Caesars app. A second code AMNY5X activates a Bet $20, Get $100 MLB bonus for registrants in select Caesars states.

After the doldrums of the Wednesday after the MLB All-Star Game, baseball and many other sports have returned full-force. Tonight, 28 MLB teams are back in action, joining a weekend full of golf, tennis, UFC, soccer, and more. All valid Caesars registrants can enjoy a fully-insured $1,500 initial wager using any bet type in any sporting market. Those from Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey, and New York are privy to a second, baseball specific promotion with impressive returns.

Click here to use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 for a no-risk $1,500 initial bet on any sporting market. Click here if residing in AZ, IL, NJ, NY for +500 moneyline odds on any MLB team with code AMNY5X.

First Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offers $1,500 Worry-Free Wager

Any new user in a state where Caesars Sportsbook is active can enjoy their long-running, industry-best sign-up bonus. Registrants employing Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 will enjoy a zero-risk, $1,500 first wager valid on any sporting market.

That promotion works with any bet type, as well, which means the player has total control. You could parlay baseball games, play a soccer player/game prop, hammer a tennis moneyline, or pick a UFC winner.

If your pick wins, Caesars pays you in cash form, consequently giving you immediate and complete control over your money. If you lose, Caesars refunds your loss with up to $1,500 in bonus money. That provides you a second shot to pick your winner without penalty.

Second Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Activates Bet $20, Get $100 MLB Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, NJ, IL, AZ GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY5X SIGNUP BONUS BET $20, WIN $100

MLB BONUS! BET NOW

Residents of Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey and New York are lucky enough to have access to a second Caesars promotion. With Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY5X, those fortunate souls can wager $20 to win $100 on any MLB moneyline.

Six of the 14 MLB games on today’s schedule currently have the favorite listed with over -150 odds. In fact, Milwaukee is the most heavily favored team, sitting at -290 over Colorado right now. With this promotion, you can take any of those teams, including the Brewers, to win at +500 odds. In other words, wager $20 on any MLB moneyline and earn $100 in bonus money if your team wins.

Normally, you would have to risk $290 to win $100 off the Brewers with their current odds. However, with the help of this elite promotion, you need only risk $20 to do so. Like we said, it’s certainly a lucky day to live in Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey or New York.

Follow These Steps to Unlock the Promotion That Best Suits You

No matter which promotion you qualify for or choose, Caesars Sportsbook ensures you can obtain it quickly and easily. Residents of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, or WV can collect the risk-free $1,500 first wager valid on any sport via Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15. Anyone living in AZ, IL, NJ, or NY can also choose the Bet $20, Get $100 MLB moneyline offer using code AMNY5X. The steps below will help you activate the promotion of your choice in just a few minutes:

Firstly, click here to use promo code AMNY15 or here to employ promo code AMNY5X.

to use promo code AMNY15 or to employ promo code AMNY5X. Secondly, select your state of residence.

Thirdly, input any required registration information.

After that, successfully complete your first deposit into your new account via any secure method available. For AMNY15, your deposit must cover your risk-free first bet amount. Conversely, for AMNY5X, your deposit must be $20 or greater.

Finally, either place your no-risk first bet, protected up to $1,500, or lock in your MLB moneyline for the Bet $20, Get $100 promotion.

Click here to use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 for a no-risk $1,500 initial bet on any sporting market. Click here if residing in AZ, IL, NJ, NY for +500 moneyline odds on any MLB team with code AMNY5X.