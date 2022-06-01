Caesars Sportsbook promo code kicks off June with $1,500 risk-free and more

As June arrives, the new Caesars Sportsbook promo code activates an enticing registration bonus during a desirable portion of the sports year. That code aids registrants in claiming a worry-free first bet of up to $1,500, fully reimbursed if it loses. Given June‘s wide array of sporting activity, the time is right to hold such a bet.

To collect this risk-free initial wager of up to $1,500, enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15. Utilizing this code by means of any of this page’s links triggers the industry’s largest current fully-protected wager.

Early June promises the NBA Finals, NHL playoffs, MLB regular season play, and a slew of other niche sporting events. The fully-insured wager promised by Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 can be used on any sporting event. In other words, new members have maximum control with regards to their splash first bet.

Industry-Best No-Risk Wager Offered by Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Naturally, not everyone will be able to pick a winner on that first play, even with the entire board available to them. Yet, that slip-up is protected with up to $1,500 in bonus money by Caesars. In that way, the new user can bet again scott-free in hopes of picking their first big winner.

Certainly, a great many will indeed win that first pick, however. This is the ideal situation and is enhanced by the fact that the winnings are distributed as cash. In other words, you are free to withdraw both your profits and initial deposit, or may continue to wager, as you see fit. Caesars Sportsbook does not ask you to navigate any further fine print or play that money through the app for it to become yours.

A Breakdown of How to Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

On top of the freedom provided to new patrons with the aforementioned bonus offer, Caesars additionally made its risk-free offer easy to procure. A brief step-by-step walkthrough exists below to help you unlock your $1,500 worry-free bet in just minutes:

Firstly, to begin registration of a new Caesars account, click here or on any of this page’s links. When prompted, input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 to release your risk-free bet.

or on any of this page’s links. When prompted, input Caesars Sportsbook promo code to release your risk-free bet. Secondly, enter all required data fields to complete the registration of your new account. Caesars will request things like your full name, your home address, your date of birth, etc.

After that, make a successful initial deposit into your newly created account. Caesars Sportsbook accepts deposits via several secure methods. Bear in mind, your deposit must be enough to cover your fully-insured initial bet.

Lastly, lock in that risk-free first wager, remembering that Caesars ensures it up to $1,500.

Residents meeting eligibility requirements from Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia may take part in this promotion.

Caesars App Houses 34 Odds Boosts for Members Today

Obviously, an $1,500 zero-risk initial bet goes a long way to drawing in new members. However, the protected pick provided by Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 is hardly the last gift Caesars gives its patrons. In fact, users find innumerable profit boosts, risk-free wagers, odds boosts, and deposit matches under the Promos and Boosts tabs in the app.

The daily odds boosts just mentioned are predetermined wagers Caesars has cooked up to enhance your odds for those events. There are typically dozens of these available each day under the Boosts tab across a multitude of sports. Here are a few of today’s 34 odds boosts available in the Caesars app:

Novak Djokovic wins 3 sets to 2 versus Rafael Nadal in the French Open on 5/31, boosted from +550 to +600.

Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid each score a goal on 5/31, boosted from +360 to +425.

Jon Rahm to win the 2022 Memorial Tournament this weekend, boosted from +1000 to +1100.

No runs in the first inning of KC/Cle, SF/Phi, and CWS/Tor on 5/31, boosted from +571 to +675.

Oilers, Blue Jays, and Rafael Nadal all win on 5/31, boosted from +1051 to +1200.

It is plain to see that some odds boosts help the player more than others. To evaluate a boost for yourself, simply add each component of the boost to your betslip and compare those odds with the boosted odds.

