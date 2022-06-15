Caesars Sportsbook promo code drills $1,500 risk-free for NHL, MLB, NBA action

This is a great week to be a sports fan, especially when it comes to this Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Bet on any MLB game, the NBA Finals, or the Stanley Cup Final with the biggest offer any sportsbook is giving away.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

New players can sign up with a truly massive risk-free first bet with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Sign up and place a $1,500 risk-free bet on any event this week. This includes the NBA Finals, NHL Stanley Cup Final, MLB, and a handful of other events. Not to mention, there are dozens of odds boosts this week.

The puck drops on Wednesday night for the NHL Stanley Cup Final. The Colorado Avalanche looks like a juggernaut, but the Tampa Bay Lightning have raised the Cup in two consecutive years. Don’t count them out yet.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo code can be applied to the NHL, NBA, or MLB. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this offer and the process for downloading the easy-to-use app.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo code will unlock a $1,500 risk-free bet, the largest of any sportsbook in the country. Click here and input promo code AMNY15 to lock in this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Drills $1,500 Risk-Free Bet

Risk-free bets don’t mess around. Instead of taking a chance on one specific game with boosted odds, this Caesars Sportsbook promo is providing new players with $1,500 in first-bet insurance.

Essentially, anyone who loses on their first wager will receive a 100% refund of up to $1,500. Without a doubt, this is the promo with the most potential for new users. And not just at Caesars Sportsbook, but any sportsbook in the country.

With all that said, players who place a winning wager won’t have to worry about any refunds, bonus cash, or first-bet insurance. Anyone who wins their first bet will receive straight cash.

Other Boosts With This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

This Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks a risk-free bet, but after that, players can still grab some of the best deals and specials around. There are tons of daily odds boosts on the biggest games all week long. These are a few of our favorites:

Nikita Kucherov Goal & Randy Arozarena HR: +1400

Avalanche Sweep Series 4-0 vs Lightning: +800

Lightning Win 4-2 vs Avalanche: +2400

Brewers, Cardinals & Guardians All Win: +475

Mets Win & Pete Alonso HR: +650

Downloading the App

For the best overall experience, new players should be downloading the Caesars Sportsbook app. While new users can sign up from a computer or mobile device, the app is only available on iOS and Android devices. Here’s a quick guide on this process:

Click on any of the links on this page and input promo code AMNY15 to get started.

After creating an account, make an initial deposit using any of the available banking methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app via the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,500 risk-free wager on the NHL, MLB, NBA, or any other market this week.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo code will unlock a $1,500 risk-free bet, the largest of any sportsbook in the country. Click here and input promo code AMNY15 to lock in this offer.