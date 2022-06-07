Caesars Sportsbook promo code backs $1,500 risk-free with boosts, bonuses

A new and improved Caesars Sportsbook promo code amplifies what was already a popular sign-up incentive. Previously, the industry leaders offered a $1,100 worry-free first bet. However, this latest offer promises a $1,500 play, still fully-insured and valid on any sporting market.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

All links on this page open a landing page where registrants can sign up and collect this offer. On that page, new users enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 to activate their $1,500 no-risk initial bet.

Serious sports betters hunt for risk-free first registration incentives, as they are unparalleled opportunities to earn massive windfalls. As such, this current offer from Caesars is arguably the best available, as no other sportsbook comes close to this $1,500 mark. Enhancing this bonus further is the fact that the wager is valid with any bet type on any sporting market Caesars offers.

To create an original account and collect a $1,500 risk-free initial bet using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15, click here.

Fully-Insured $1,500 Wager Unlocked by Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook increased its protection on its famed no-risk initial wager registration incentive. For a limited time, using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15, sign-ups procure a $1,500 worry-free first bet. That fully-insured pick is usable with any bet type on any game Caesars offers.

Win or lose, the above promotion covers your bases. Those who pick an initial winner are further rewarded with their payout coming in the form of cash. In other words, the new player is within their rights to withdraw their winnings immediately if they wish. They aren’t beholden to any further playthrough requirements or other red tape.

Additionally, even if you lose that first bet, Caesar Sportsbook reimburses your account with up to $,1500 in bonus funds. That way, it is as if the loss never occurred. As such, the new patron enjoys a second opportunity to identify their first winner.

Use This Four Step Guide to Employ Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

The aforementioned offer is incredibly easy to procure, as well. In fact, the four straightforward steps to follow help unlock your risk-free wager in mere minutes:

Firstly, begin the registration of your new Caesars Sportsbook account by clicking here or on any of the other links on this page. When prompted, input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 to trigger the release of your zero-risk first wager.

or on any of the other links on this page. When prompted, input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 to trigger the release of your zero-risk first wager. Secondly, finish the sign-up process for that original Caesars account. To clarify, Caesars Sportsbook will request information like your name, address, and birthdate at this juncture.

After that, make an initial deposit into your newly created Caesars Sportsbook account. There are several secure deposit methods available, but ensure your deposit covers your desired risk-free wager amount.

Identify your fully-insured initial bet, add it to your betslip, and lock it in. Remember, of course, Caesars refunds any loss on that pick up with up to $1,500 in bonus money.

Caesars Sportsbook is currently live and offering this incentive in 12 states. They are West Virginia, Virginia, Arizona, Colorado, New Jersey, New York, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Today’s Best MLB Odds Boosts

True, that $1,500 protected pick is reason enough to join any sportsbook. Yet, when you are finished enjoying that wager, provided by Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15, Caesars gives you even more reasons to smile.

Under the app’s Promos and Boosts tabs, members find copious risk-free wagers, odds boosts, profit boosts, and deposit matches. The odds boosts are particularly inviting as Caesars offers dozens of them each day. That way, it increases the chances at least one will line up with your own betting instincts.

These boosts enhance the odds on certain wagers selected by the sportsbook. While Caesars offers odds boosts across various sports, today we will focus on several MLB and NHL boosts available on the Caesars app:

Lightning, Marlins and Rays all win (+330)

Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat each score a goal (+700)

Steven Stamkos and Artemi Panarin each to score (+800)

Tigers win and Javier Baez homer (+750)

To create an original account and collect a $1,500 risk-free initial bet using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15, click here.