Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Lock in one of the best sportsbook offers for Chiefs-Lions now

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Don’t miss out on the chance to snag an early NFL win with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer. Football fans can win a guaranteed bonus by betting on any NFL Week 1 game, including Lions-Chiefs on Thursday night.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY2GET SIGNUP BONUS BET $50 &

GET $250

IN BONUS BETS! BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET is the key to unlocking this guaranteed bonus. New players who place a $50+ wager on any NFL Week 1 matchup will win $250 in bonuses no matter the outcome of the selected game.

The Lions and Chiefs have the honor of kicking off the 2023 NFL season. Kansas City is the reigning Super Bowl champion, but Detroit is entering 2023 with significant expectations. Of course, this is just the start of what’s going to be a busy weekend.

The Caesars Sportsbook app is the best place to start betting on the NFL. The user-friendly interface makes it easy to get the ball rolling. Claim this no-brainer bonus and start winning big.

Click this link and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET for a guaranteed $250 NFL bonus.

How to Secure This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Before we dive into the different ways to use these bonus bets, let’s take a closer look at how new players can sign up with Caesars Sportsbook. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of the sign-up process:

Click here , choose the state you are located in, and input promo code AMNY2GET.

, choose the state you are located in, and input promo code AMNY2GET. Set up a new user profile by inputting basic information like name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.

Make a cash deposit of at least $50 through online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, or any other accepted method.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $50+ bet on any NFL game to win $250 in bet credits guaranteed.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50, Get $250

Caesars Sportsbook is keeping it simple for football fans this week. All it takes is a bet of $50 or more on any NFL Week 1 game. No matter the outcome of the original wager, bettors will win $250 in bonuses. It’s important to note that this offer is applicable to any game in any sport, not just the NFL.

Players will receive five $50 bet credits, which will be distributed over time. This will provide new users with an opportunity to test out the Caesars Sportsbook app. The app provides on-the-go convenience for players ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

NFL Futures Bet and Get

Football bettors can qualify for even more bonus bets by placing a futures wager on any team to win the Super Bowl. Anyone who locks in a $50+ Super Bowl bet will win $5 in bet credits for every regular season win. For example, someone who places a $50+ futures bet on the Chiefs will win $50 in bet credits if they finish 10-7. This is yet another way for NFL fans to get in on the action. Caesars Sportsbook will have competitive odds on the NFL all year long.

Click this link and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET for a guaranteed $250 NFL bonus.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY2GET SIGNUP BONUS BET $50 &

GET $250

IN BONUS BETS! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.