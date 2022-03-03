Caesars Sportsbook promo code delivers NBA no-brainer, $1,500 deposit bonus

This is setting up to be a nice little weekend for sports fans and it can be even better with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code. This is an easy avenue for bettors to lock up some bonus credit to use on any sports this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,500!

DEPOSIT MATCH! BET NOW

New players who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR can effectively double their starting bankroll. This promo will unlock a 100% first deposit match on all deposits between $50 and $1,500. This could net new bettors up to $1,500 in bonuses.

March is undoubtedly one of the best months of the year to be a sports fan. The NBA and NHL regular seasons are winding down as teams prepare for the playoffs, but that isn’t the main event of the month. March Madness has already begun as teams try to cement their spots in the NCAA Tournament. This Caesars Sportsbook promo code can give bettors a head start before the Tournament arrives.

Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to lock in a 100% deposit match up to $1,500.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code’s $1,500 Bonus

This $1,500 bonus is as simple as it gets when it comes to a sportsbook promo. Some sportsbooks require bettors to place bets on boosted odds or risk-free wagers to lock up bonus credit.

Simply sign up with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code and receive a dollar-for-dollar match on any deposit of $50 or more. Someone who deposits $50 will receive $50 in site credit. Another player who maxes this offer out at $1,500 will receive $1,500 in bonuses.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo code is a straightforward way to double your starting bankroll. It’s also important to note that this bonus can be used on anything from college basketball to UFC.

How to Register With This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Getting started with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code is a process that can be completed in no time. New players can start the registration process in any applicable state by clicking here:

From there, input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR.

Create your account by filling in your basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, physical address, last four digits of social security number).

Make a deposit using any of the available banking methods (PayPal, bank transfers, credit cards, debit cards, etc.).

All deposits between $50 and $1,500 will receive a 100% match in bonus credit.

As part of NY sports betting, the app is now live in 11 different states including New Jersey, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Other Boosts and Bonuses

Although this Caesars Sportsbook promo code is only applicable for new users, the fun doesn’t stop there. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the most trusted brands in the industry due to its easy-to-use app, competitive odds, and comprehensive list of markets.

However, don’t sleep on the promotions that existing users can still grab. There are daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and much more on the promotions page. They have guides on how to create Same Game Parlays, and there are even instances where they provide levels of insurance on these parlays.

In other words, there are always new and exciting offers for all users.

Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to lock in a 100% deposit match up to $1,500.