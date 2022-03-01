Caesars Sportsbook promo code kicks off March with huge deposit match

March is finally here and the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is giving sports fans the opportunity to start things off on the right foot. With March Madness right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to rack up the bonuses.

New users who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR will be eligible for up to $1,500 in bonuses. Players who make a deposit of at least $50 will receive a 100% match up to $1,500.

This is the biggest deposit match on the table in any state and it’s here just in time for the busy month of March. Obviously, college basketball will take center stage in a few weeks, but the NBA and NHL regular seasons are in full swing as well.

There is nothing complicated about locking up this first-deposit match. Anyone who uses this Caesars Sportsbook promo code can get in on the action this March.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Starts March Off Right

March is always a busy month for sports fans and this year is going to be no different. It’s only a matter of time before the NCAA Tournament kicks off and fans are treated to wall-to-wall hoops. But more on that later.

First things first, let’s take a look at what new users can get with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code. There isn’t a catch when it comes to this offer. Simply sign up, make an initial deposit of $50 or more, and you will receive a 100% match up to $1,500.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo code is a way to effectively double your bankroll right off the bat. This dollar-for-dollar match is the largest deposit bonus and it represents one of the biggest bonuses on the market, in general.

Using This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Getting started with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code is an uncomplicated process. There is no need to mess around with boosted odds or risk-free bets. Instead, just follow the steps below to claim your 100% deposit bonus:

. Input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR .

. Create an account by inputting basic information (name, date of birth, email address, physical address, last four digits of social security number).

Make a deposit of at least $50 to qualify for this dollar-for-dollar match. All first deposits between $50 and $1,500 will receive this 100% match.

This offer is available in more than 10 total states: New Jersey, New York, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa, Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. As Illinois sports betting returns to mobile registration on March 5, bettors there will be able to use the app as well. For nearly 10 month, bettors had to visit retail sportsbook casino locations in order to complete the sign up process, so things are about to get much easier.

March Madness is Around the Corner

March Madness might not be a single-day betting event like the Super Bowl, but that’s part of what makes it great. In fact, for real college hoops heads, March Madness starts with the conference tournaments over the course of the next two weeks.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo code offers college hoops bettors the chance to add a ton of bonus credit to their starting bankrolls. With so many games to choose from in March, it’s the perfect time to load up on bonuses.

Selection Sunday is set for March 13th and the NCAA Tournament starts on the 15th with the First Four games.