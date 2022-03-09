Caesars Sportsbook promo code is all-in for March Madness with $1,100 risk-free bet

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is giving away a massive risk-free bet for this jam-packed week of action. With college basketball, NBA, NHL, golf, tennis, and UFC in action this weekend, there are plenty of options for bettors.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,100

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

New players who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR can place their first bets risk-free up to $1,100. This is the largest fixed-odds risk-free bet on the market and it’s arriving just in time for March Madness.

March is one of the best months of the year for sports fans and it’s about to heat up in a big way. Championship Week is already underway, but the big conference tournament games are about to tip-off. Although the NCAA Tournament is usually what people think of when they hear the term “March Madness,” don’t sleep on the conference tournament games. And for players in Illinois, they, too, can now wager with the emerging app.

The freshest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is the key to unlocking a huge risk-free bet for this week’s action. Let’s take a closer look at this huge value offer.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to grab a $1,100 risk-free bet this week.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unwraps $1,100 Risk-Free Bet

Risk-free bets are one of the most popular new-user promos around and it’s no surprise why. This $1,100 offer is the largest fixed-odds risk-free bet on the market, which means that bettors can go big on their first wager.

So, how does this offer work? New players who sign up with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code will be able to place their first bet risk-free up to $1,100 on any available market. If that first wager loses, players will receive a full refund in site credit.

Essentially, players will have two chances to win big with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code. That’s incredible value ahead of one of the best times of the year for sports fans.

How to Grab This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Here’s a closer look at how new users can take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Follow the step-by-step guide below to start the process:

Click here (or on any of the links on this page) and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to get started:

After creating an account, make an initial deposit in the amount you want to place on your risk-free bet.

Place your first wager risk-free up to $1,100.

Any losses will be refunded up to $1,100.

The app is now available in Illinois and is also live in New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee, Louisiana, Virginia, and West Virginia.

It’s Officially College Basketball Season

College basketball season starts in the fall, but it doesn’t really hit its stride until March. After all, it’s called March Madness for a reason. Championship Week is the official start of the madness and it’s going to kick into high gear this weekend.

The ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, and Pac-12 tournaments all start this week. It’s a great time to be a college basketball fan and this Caesars Sportsbook promo code is the best way to set things off. Don’t miss out on this massive opportunity to strike it big before the NCAA Tournament.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to grab a $1,100 risk-free bet this week.