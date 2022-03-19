Caesars Sportsbook promo code: 3 March Madness weekend specials

As the NCAA Tournament rolls forward, Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR continues to provide new players who are looking to hit it big during March Madness some outstanding value. Plenty of brackets may already be busted, but those who get into the mix with Caesars Sportsbook will have a variety of ways to change their fortunes thanks to a multifaceted set of bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,100

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR will unlock an $1,100 risk-free bet as the NCAA Tournament rolls into the weekend. While this wager insurance serves as the highlight special, the app also offers up handfuls of game, parlay, and player prop boosts in addition to free bet specials.

Those who hit the promo tab will find a rotating menu of specials that offer everything from various bet insurances to free bet offers and profit boosts. Be sure to check back each throughout the duration of March Madness to score all of the latest value.

Click here to use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to get the risk-free bet and all other NCAA Tournament bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Weekend Action

It’s worth noting that key NBA and NHL regular season action fills the calendar this weekend, and Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR will provide plenty of boosts and betting specials across games in both leagues. That said, the eyes of the sports world — and betting world — will be fixated on the NCAA Tournament.

With the biggest risk-free bet offer in any legal online sports betting market, new players will be able to wager on the spread, moneyline, or total of any tournament game. If the qualifying first real money wager wins, Caesars Sportsbook players will secure a cash payout. If, however, the madness of March upends that first bet, the app will refund players in the form of site credit. Players will then be able to take the site credit and wager it on another event as they look to ensure a profit at the start of betting experience.

How to Get the Best Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

The opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament saw plenty of wild finishes and surprises emerge. Now, with the next round of games here, players who have yet to pick up one of the best March Madness promos available at any legal betting app can get started by using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR. Here’s how to do it:

Click right here to start the registration process.

to start the registration process. Complete the required fields to create a new account.

Make a first deposit of no less than $20 and then wager it, free of risk, on any game played this weekend. Several different deposit options are available.

After the qualifying wager has been placed, bettors can then lock in any of the in-app specials, odds boosts, or standard markets available.

Where to Play

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR is available as part of NY online sports betting, Illinois sports betting, and in states like Louisiana, Virginia, West Virginia, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Colorado, Arizona, New Jersey, Indiana. Players who are at least 21 years of age and located within the physical limits of the aforementioned states are eligible to play.

Click here to use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to get the risk-free bet and all other NCAA Tournament bonuses.