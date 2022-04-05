Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,100 bet insurance, free bets this week

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is the biggest risk-free bet on the market this week. With MLB Opening Day and The Master getting underway later on this week, along with the NBA and NHL in full swing, there are plenty of options on the table for bettors.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,100

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

New players who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR can place their first bets risk-free of up to $1,100. Essentially, players will have two chances to win with this offer. If your first bet loses, this promo code will trigger an automatic refund in the form of a free bet.

In other words, someone who wagers $100 and loses will receive a $100 free bet. Again, this is a second chance for bettors, and opportunities like these don’t come around very often in the sports betting world.

The beauty of this Caesars Sportsbook promo code is that it puts the power in the hands of the players. This risk-free bet can be used on a wide range of markets, including NBA, NHL, MLB, and much more.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to grab up to $1,100 in first-bet insurance on MLB, NBA, NHL, or a number of other markets.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unleashes $1,100 Risk-Free Bet

Risk-free bets are among the most popular and straightforward new-user promos on the market. Simply sign up with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code and make a deposit of $20 or more to qualify for this offer.

From there, pick a game to bet on. This promo code will back up new users with up to $1,100 in first-bet insurance. Winners can take home the cash with no questions asked. Meanwhile, losers will have a shot at redemption with a free bet.

How to Grab This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook app is a quick and painless process. In a matter of minutes, players can start playing and get a massive risk-free bet. Follow the guide below to get in on the action:

Click here and input promo code AMNYCZR.

Create an account by inputting basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, physical address, last four digits of social security number, etc.)

Make a deposit of at least $20 to qualify for this first-bet insurance.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app to an iOS or Android device.

Place an initial wager risk-free up to $1,100.

The app is available in a wide range of states. It’s also worth noting that the Caesars Sportsbook app is now available in Ontario as well.

What to Bet on This Week

The NBA and NHL are about to take center stage as their respective regular seasons wind down. However, this week is all about Major League Baseball.

After an extended offseason, bettors will be able to grab action on the first days of the season. It should be particularly excited for those in the NY sports betting market, as they’ll get their first opportunities to wager on in-state teams such as the Yankees and Mets. Both teams come into the season with big expectations, and they should draw significant betting action.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to grab up to $1,100 in first-bet insurance on MLB, NBA, NHL, or a number of other markets.