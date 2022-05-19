Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,100 risk-free as Celtics-Heat, NHL Playoffs continue

This week’s Caesars Sportsbook promo code activates a no-risk first bet for new users opening a new account. That bet lands at a time when the betting board is loaded with NBA, NHL, MLB, and soccer action. This variety and quantity of wagering options provides the player with maximum control when locking in their risk-free $1,100 wager.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,100

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Sign-ups trigger this worry-free first wager by clicking here and employing Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR when prompted. After completing registration, the new patron can use their fully-insured $1,100 wager on any betting market in the Caesars app.

Many bettors find a level of increased predictability and consistency when the level of importance of the games increases. As such, this is an unrivaled time to hold a $1,100 no-risk wager, gifted by Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR. After all, the current daily slate includes NBA and NHL Playoff action, along with critical late season soccer matches. This lets players locate that revenge game or must-win spot worth hammering with their splash first wager.

Click here to register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR, collecting a fully-insured initial bet worth up to $1,100.

Collect $1,100 Risk-Free Wager with Help of Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

The NBA and NHL promise playoff games everyday through at least May 24. The English Premier League and many other European soccer divisions play critical late season matches this weekend. And, of course Major League Baseball offers day and night games almost everyday. In other words, the timing’s perfect to use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to obtain a zero-risk $1,100 initial wager.

Caesars provides the risk-free bet and you get the pick of the litter with what to use it on. That means any bet type, any game in any betting market they offer. You have all the power when perusing the board in search of a big payday right out of the gates. And, even if you misstep and that pick loses, Caesars refunds your money up to $1,100 in bonus money. Thus, you gain yet another opportunity to pick that first winner and start on the right foot at Caesars Sportsbook.

The hope, of course, is that you pick a winner on the first try. If you do, Caesars pays your winnings in the form of cash. This is important, as it means you have complete power over that money. You can withdraw some or all of it or leave it in your new account to keep wagering. You don’t have to play through the money first, like with so many other sign-up bonus offers.

Here’s How to Properly Apply Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

In addition to handing out this enticing first wager with no inherent risk, Caesars made its procurement fast and painless. In just minutes, the $1,100 worry-free play will be yours with the help of these simple sign-up steps:

Click here or use any link on this page. Subsequently, the links all open a landing page where you register using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR.

or use any link on this page. Subsequently, the links all open a landing page where you register using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR. Secondly, sign up for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by completing any requested data fields. The information required will include things like your home address, full name, and birthdate.

After that, successfully perform a first deposit into your new account using any secure load-in method available from Caesars. You will certainly want to ensure that deposit is enough to support the large risk-free wager available to you.

Lastly, lock in your first bet, aware that Caesars refunds a loss with up to $1,100 in bonus funds.

Eligibility exists in states where Caesars Sportsbook is currently up and running. That includes New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Louisiana, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa.

More Current Offers at Your Fingertips in the Caesars App

It’s likely that a massive risk-free first wager so easily acquired is enough to get you in the door at Caesars Sportsbook. However, Caesars doesn’t stop there when it comes to ensuring its patrons are properly taken care of. In fact, new users will find a constant stream of other enticing incentives under the Promos and Boosts tabs.

By checking in daily, members ensure they won’t miss any risk-free bets, odds boosts, deposit matches, or profit boosts available. Here are a few of the extra bonuses found in the Caesars app today:

Longball Same Game Parlay Club – place an MLB SGP and collect a $100 free wager if it wins.

Game of the Week – play Solar Disc slots and earn a slots bonus.

Daily Dividends – deposit at least $100 and get a $25 table games bonus.

PGA Championship Insurance – bet a golfer win the tournament and get a free bet if he finishes top-5 without winning.

NBA Risk-Free Same Game Parlay – your Dal-GS Game 2 SGP is risk-free up to $25.

These are the types of deals readily available day-in and day-out on the Caesars app. These pair well with dozens of daily odds boosts across various sports, making for a great user experience.

Click here to register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR, collecting a fully-insured initial bet worth up to $1,100.