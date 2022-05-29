Caesars Sportsbook promo code dishes out $1,100 risk-free bet Sunday

A jam-packed Memorial Day weekend continues on Sunday and new Caesars Sportsbook users can get a huge risk-free first bet with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Our promo code activates the largest risk-free bet offer in legal online sports betting, which can be used on any game or event with odds in the app.

Caesars Sportsbook’s $1,100 risk-free bet is one that has garnered plenty of attention from bettors across the country. This promo indicates that Caesars Sportsbook will back a player’s first bet with up to $1,100 in site credit.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,100

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

The biggest game of the day is easily Game 7 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. However, this risk-free bet can be used on any sport or league. That means a bettor could use it on one of the 15 MLB games set for Sunday, any match at the French Open, or even the Indianapolis 500.

Click here to get a risk-free bet of up to $1,100 when you use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNYCZR Activates $1,100 Risk-Free Bet

If you’ve looked into online sports betting before, chances are you’ve come across risk-free bets. A risk-free bet promo is a great one for bettors who want to take a big swing on their first cash wager. It’s also a solid promo for bettors who are comfortable wagering $50, for example. If the player’s first real-money bet loses, Caesars Sportsbook will issue a free bet token at the value of their first bet up to $1,100.

A bettor could place a $100 wager on the New York Yankees to beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon. If the Yankees win, the player will earn a return on their bet plus their $100 stake back. However, if the Yankees lose to the Rays, the player will get back a $100 free bet token to use on another game. This promo doesn’t lock a player into a specific sport, so the player could potentially use the $100 free bet token on Game 7 of Celtics-Heat. The best part about this offer is that it can be applied to any sports market available in the Caesars Sportsbook app.

Sunday’s Best Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook blows the competition away when it comes to daily odds boosts. Given that there are so many games on the docket, it should come as no surprise that there are a ton of odds boosts available. Here are some of our picks fro the best of the bunch:

Rafael Nadal Wins 3-1 vs Felix Auger-Aliassime at the French Open (+325)

Amanda Anisimova, Cori Gauff and Sloane Stephens all win at the French Open (+500)

Austin FC and Seattle Sounders both win (+510)

Novak Djokovic wins 3-2 vs Diego Schwartzman at the French Open (+900)

Pato O’Ward to win the 2022 IndyCar Indianapolis 500 (+1000)

How to Sign Up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNYCZR

New users who sign up with our Caesars promo code AMNYCZR will earn an astounding $1,100 risk-free bet. Players can use this risk-free bet on any game or player market in the app. Here’s how to register for this massive offer:

Click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR.

and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR. Finish the registration process by filling in the required information.

Choose from the list of account funding methods.

Deposit enough money into your account to fund your first cash wager.

Select any game to bet on.

Wager up to $1,100 on the player or game market of your choice.

You will get back a site credit refund of up to $1,100 if your first real-money bet settles as a loss. If your first bet wins, you’ll get back your initial stake plus the winnings generated by the winning bet.

Snag a $1,100 risk-free bet of up to $1,100 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR when you click here.