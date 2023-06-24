Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 for Mets-Phillies, any Saturday matchup

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The weekend is here and there are plenty of ways to win with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer. Bettors can start out with a huge first bet on an MLB game or any other market.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Claim short-term and long-term benefits with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL. This offer comes with a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits.

Weekends in the summer are always a great time to be a baseball fan. In addition to dozens of MLB matchups on the docket, the College World Series Finals are this weekend as well. Not to mention, the PGA Tour and tennis seasons are in full swing too.

Caesars Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for new players with the “Full Caesar” promotion. This trio of bonuses will start players off on the right foot. Don’t miss out on the chance to lock in this offer.

New bettors can click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to start with a $1,250 MLB bet.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: How to Sign Up

Before we dive deep into the weeds of this promo, let’s take a look at how new players can sign up. It only takes a few steps to create an account and start betting. Follow the steps below to get in on the action:

Click here to begin the registration process. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page automatically.

to begin the registration process. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page automatically. Choose the state you are located in, apply promo code AMNYFULL, and create a new account.

Make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet through any of the available payment methods.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any game this weekend. If that bet loses, players will receive a refund in bonus bets.

New users will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

Start With $1,250 Bet Through This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

The first aspect of the “Full Caesar” is self-explanatory. New players can place a first bet of up to $1,250 on any game. Caesars Sportsbook will send a refund in bonus bets equaling the original stake if that wager loses. In other words, this is a second chance for bettors.

Tier Credits and Reward Credits are the keys to unlocking long-term membership perks. Bettors can cash in on hotels, dining, and other unique entertainment experiences. Caesars Sportsbook is starting every new player off with 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

Downloading the App

Although players can sign up and place bets on a computer, we recommend the mobile app. Anyone with an iOS or Android device can download the app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store, respectively. The Caesars Sportsbook app provides bettors with a top-notch user experience. The easy-to-use design and on-the-go convenience make it a must for bettors. Sign up, take advantage of the “Full Caesar” promo, and start winning today. This offer won’t be around forever.

New bettors can click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to start with a $1,250 MLB bet.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.