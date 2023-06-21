Caesars Sportsbook promo code: MLB $1,250 first bet offer, odds boosts Wednesday

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The best Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer unlocks a trio of bonuses for new players. The “Full Caesar” promotion is a unique opportunity for bettors to go big in the short term while stocking up on long-term membership perks.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will unlock a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits. This offer is known as the “Full Caesar” promotion.

With tons of MLB games throughout the week, there are multiple opportunities for bettors to win. In addition to a massive sportsbook bonus, players can start working toward long-term membership benefits.

Caesars Sportsbook is raising the stakes with this current promo. Not to mention, the app is home to daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and other unique opportunities for bettors. Let’s take a closer look at how new players can take advantage of the “Full Caesar” promotion this week.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Getting Started

Signing up and activating this offer is a breeze. New players can sign up from a computer or mobile device, but we recommend the app for the best overall experience. Follow these steps to begin:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Choose the state you are located in and make sure to apply promo code AMNYFULL.

Set up a new user profile and make a cash deposit through any of the preferred payment methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any game. Players who lose that first bet will receive a refund in bonus bets.

Get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

Score $1,250 First Bet With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

There are really two parts to the “Full Caesar” promo. First things first, new bettors will have a $1,250 backstop on a first bet. Place a real money wager on any game. Losers on that initial wager will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

As for the long-term membership perks of the “Full Caesar” promotion, that is where Tier Credits and Reward Credits come into play. New bettors can accumulate Tier Credits over time to improve their membership status. Meanwhile, Reward Credits are directly redeemable for deals on hotels, dining, and more.

Caesars also is a best bet when it comes to online casinos for real money, so be sure to check out its slot and table game offerings, too.

Betting on MLB Today

There are tons of options out there for baseball fans today, but there is one game we have circled — Angels vs. Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is putting together one of the greatest seasons in MLB history. He will take the mound tonight. Bettors can create a same game parlay with Ohtani’s pitching and hitting props. Although these types of bets are tough to hit, there are big payouts on the table for bettors who pick winners. Ohtani is currently the heavy favorite to win American League MVP and his two-way dominance makes it easy to see why.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.