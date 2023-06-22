Caesars Sportsbook promo code: MLB, PGA, NBA Draft $1,250 first bet offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

There are tons of ways to use this Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer this weekend. Between a full schedule of MLB games and the Travelers Championship in golf, there are options for bettors.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will provide new players with a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits. The “Full Caesar” promotion offers short-term and long-term flexibility.

The race for the MLB postseason already feels like it’s here and it’s only June. The relatively new postseason format means more teams are in the hunt. There are a few great matchups on the board for the next few days.

Caesars Sportsbook is going all in for new bettors with the “Full Caesar” promotion. Get started with this new promo and take advantage of the boosts and bonuses available in the app. Let’s take a closer look at how new users can sign up.

To secure this $1,250 first bet for MLB or the Travelers Championship, click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Getting Started

This offer is only available for first-time depositors on Caesars Sportsbook. Start off with the “Full Caesar” promotion by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Click this link to begin the sign-up process. This will redirect new users to another page automatically.

Choose the state you are located in, apply promo code AMNYFULL, and create an account.

Using any of the secure payment methods, make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app, which is available via the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any game this weekend. If that bet loses, players receive a refund in bonus bets.

Get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits to use on long-term membership perks.

Those looking for an NJ online casino option will want to explore all that Caesars has to offer, with a variety of returning player incentives, loyalty rewards, and solid gaming options.

Score $1,250 First Bet With This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook is backing up every new player’s first bet by up to $1,250. Place a cash wager on any market and if it loses, this promo will trigger an automatic refund equaling the original stake. Think of this as a second chance to win on your first bet.

Tier Credits and Reward Credits will pave the way for members to unlock exclusive perks on hotels, dining, and more. Acquire Tier Credits to improve your membership status. Reward Credits are redeemable for exclusive membership perks.

How to Bet This Weekend

We expect to see a lot of interest in MLB this weekend, but don’t forget about the Travelers Championship. Golf is in the spotlight after a thrilling U.S. Open. Not to mention, the off-the-course issues are drawing more attention to the sport, for bettor or worse.

Check out the odds boosts page on Caesars Sportsbook for the best offers on MLB and the Travelers Championship. Bettors can also create lucrative same game parlays of their own. The important thing is that bettors have options this weekend.

To secure this $1,250 first bet for MLB or the Travelers Championship, click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.