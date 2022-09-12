Top Caesars Sportsbook promo code scores last-minute MNF $1,250 bet

Start your sports week with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to get a first bet on Caesars, plus two additional bonuses. This promo code offer gives new sportsbook users up to $1,250 back if their first bet loses, as well as 1,000 in Tier Credits and Reward Credits. This offer gives you three things to gain when you place your first bet on any sports game, including the Monday night football game.

Caesars Sportsbook Get 1000 REWARD CREDITS + 1000 TIER CREDITS GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

BET NOW

New sportsbook users can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to unlock the Full Caesars offer. Place a $10+ wager to get 1,000 in Tier Rewards and 1,000 in Reward Credits, and get up to $1,250 back if you lose.

This week, the first big event on the sports calendar is the Monday night football game. The Denver Broncos visit the Seattle Seahawks for a game that features one of the big offseason storylines. Russell Wilson’s first game for the Broncos pits him against his former team. When you use this promo code offer, you can place a first bet of up to $1,250 on Caesars on this game. Plus, win or lose, you will receive 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

When you click here, you will unlock the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer for MNF

This promo code offer delivers in three different ways when you place your first bet. The starting point is your first wager. Placing a wager of at least $10 will give you 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. If your wager loses, which can be up to $1,250, this offer has you covered. For example, you can place a $500 wager on the Broncos and Seahawks game. This will give you the Tier and Reward Credits bonuses. If the wager loses, you will receive a $500 refund.

Tier Credits are a measure of your status as a Caesars Sportsbook user. The more you play, the more you gain. As your tier status rises, you will be able to access different types of tier-based rewards. Reward Credits are a currency which can be redeemed to get things like monthly Free Bets, as well as dining perks, hotel stays, entertainment and shopping perks at Caesars brand locations.

How to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Signing up for Caesars Sportsbook with this promo code will unlock this offer. If you’ve downloaded the Caesars Sportsbook app, but have yet to sign up, make sure you input this promo code. Here are the steps to follow to get started:

Click here to begin the sign-up process with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

to begin the sign-up process with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Create a Caesars Sportsbook account and make your first deposit of at least $10.

Place your first bet of $10+ on any game, including the Broncos at Seahawks.

If your first cash bet loses, you will receive a free bet token of the same amount up to $1,250.

Other Promo Offers

For the Broncos and Seahawks game, there’s additional promo offers that can be found as well. You can get odds boost, which gives you bigger, improved prices, on a few different wagers. One of these is the Let Russ Cook Boost. This wager has +600 odds, and will win if Russell Wilson to have over 299.5 passing yards and 3 or more touchdown passes. There’s also an offer for Rashaad Penny and Jerry Jeudy to each score a touchdown, which has +475 odds.

Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars, plus 1,000 in Tier Credits and Reward Credits.