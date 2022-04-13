Caesars Sportsbook promo code tips awesome NBA postseason action with strong specials

NBA postseason series action starts this weekend, but the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is already bringing new players awesome value for the league’s play-in games this week by providing dozens of boosts, free bets, and an $1,100 first bet insurance policy. With a full slate of MLB action on tap Wednesday, bettors will be able to lock in cool specials across a variety of different events.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,100

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

With Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR, new players can score some of the best legal online sports betting app bonuses available anywhere. An $1,100 risk-free first bet leads the way, but with the support of 37 odds boosts to start the day, and two separate awesome MLB offers, new players have a great deal of flexibility in terms of how to best utilize this value.

With many new legal online sports betting markets getting their first opportunities to wager on MLB action as well as the NBA Playoffs, betting interest figures to be significant over the coming days. After all, the NBA is isolating its play-in matchups, meaning significant eyeballs will be on the games. Because of this, many bettors will be looking for new sportsbooks, and Caesars Sportsbook figures to be at the top of the list for many.

Click here to lock in the AMNYCZR Caesars Sportsbook promo code to gain an $1,100 risk-free first bet and a variety of other must-have specials this week.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Is Ready for It All

Before we dive into how to get started, first know that the app offers plenty of ways to win for all players, not just those who sign up today. For instance, the day begins with over 37 total odds boosts across a number of sports. Markets such as game props, game outcomes, and player props each return significantly enhanced payouts. Meanwhile, two in-app MLB specials also provide substantial value. Those who make a long-shot same-game parlay wager will be eligible for a $50 free bet bonus. Those who place at least four different MLB moneyline bets Wednesday will receive a $25 free bet bonus.

Of course, the top offer remains an $1,100 risk-free first bet, providing new players with two shots to secure an early sports betting win. This bonus can be utilized on NBA, MLB, or NHL matchups.

For instance, let’s say a bettor backs the Hawks to cover at home as a favorite, but they don’t get it done. If the bettor wagered $750, Caesars Sportsbook would return a $750 site credit which can then be played back with a second chance to win.

How Get the Best Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Right Now

To get signed up and begin betting, just click here to start the registration process. This locks in the Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Select the state in which you’re currently located.

Provide some general information.

Make a first deposit of at least $20 prior to beginning the wagering process.

Place the risk-free bet.

Lock in standard odds, app bonuses and boosts.

App State Availability

Bettors in the following markets will have access to Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR: Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana, Illinois, Tennessee, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Click here to lock in the AMNYCZR Caesars Sportsbook promo code to gain an $1,100 risk-free first bet and a variety of other must-have specials this week.