Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 for NBA, Army-Navy, NFL Week 14

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is delivering a triple threat to bettors this weekend for NBA, Army vs. Navy, NFL Week 14 and more. New players who sign up with this new promotion will have access to a short-term sportsbook bonus in addition to long-term membership benefits. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details behind this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will unlock the “Full Caesar” promotion. From there, new players can get $1,250 in first-bet insurance along with 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

It’s a great weekend to get started with this new promotion. There is a full slate of NFL games on Sunday in addition to NBA, college basketball, and NHL all weekend long. Not to mention, the classic Army-Navy college football game is set for Saturday.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the most trusted brands in the industry. Its easy-to-use app, competitive odds, and comprehensive list of markets make it a top option.

New players can get a $1,250 first bet with the “Full Caesar” promo this weekend. Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get started.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,250 Weekend Bet

There are three core components of this Caesars Sportsbook promo: a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 in Tier Credits, and 1,000 in Reward Credits. All new players who take advantage of this offer will receive up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance. Any losses on that first bet will be offset with site credit. On the other hand, anyone who wins on that initial wager will win cold, hard cash.

Tier Credits and Reward Credits are how new users can secure long-term membership perks. Players will need to stack up Tier Credits to unlock exclusive benefits like dining packages, hotel benefits, and more. Meanwhile, Reward Credits are a redeemable form of Caesars currency. Players can redeem Reward Credits for these exclusive perks.

How to Access This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Accessing this offer only requires a few steps. Take a look at the streamlined process for signing up for the “Full Caesar” promo below:

Click here to automatically redirect to a registration landing page.

to automatically redirect to a registration landing page. Choose the appropriate state and input promo code AMNYFULL to lock in this offer.

Create an account and make a cash deposit through any of the available banking methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app, which is available in the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any game this weekend.

Earn 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits as well.

Other Boosts and Bonuses

After grabbing the “Full Caesar” promo, check out the other ways to win on Caesars Sportsbook. The boosts page is constantly being updated with major boosts on the biggest games. Here’s a few of the options on the table for NFL Week 14 on Sunday:

Justin Jefferson Over 99.5 Receiving Yards & Dalvin Cook Over 99.5 Rushing Yards: +520

Jalen Hurts Over 74.5 Rushing Yards & A.J. Brown Over 74.5 Receiving Yards: +750

Josh Allen Over 299.5 Passing Yards & Over 39.5 Rushing Yards: +480

Lions, Browns & Texans All Punt on Their First Offensive Drive: +475

New players can get a $1,250 first bet with the “Full Caesar” promo this weekend. Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get started.