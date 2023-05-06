Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 first bet offer for NBA Playoffs this weekend

With more NBA Playoffs action on tap Saturday, now is a great time to lock in the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code and grab a number of awesome offers.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

By using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to register, you will automatically secure all three of those bonuses. The first bet on Caesars works with any sports market, but many will use it for their NBA postseason pick.

The aforementioned 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits make this quite the well-rounded registration promotion. This is especially true considering the $1,250 first bet on Caesars would be a top bonus offer all by itself. As you accrue enough Reward Credits, you can redeem them for various entertainment rewards. For example, you can earn spa packages, hotel stays, dining vouchers, and more. Tier Credits, typically earned via gameplay, are the key to improving your player status. Collect enough of these and you move from one tier to the next. Each new tier sets the user up with a better set of gameplay rewards.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to acquire a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and those credits.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Starts Registrants with Protected Wager

Anyone with a betting angle on the NBA Playoffs or any other upcoming action this weekend should certainly read ahead. After all, as part of an impressive registration promotion from Caesars, sign-ups can claim a massive protected wager. By registering with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL, new users start out with a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. Placing that wager also unlocks two other bonuses, which are 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Some details about each of those were shared above.

That $1,250 first bet on Caesars is valid in any sport using any wager type. Therefore, you can make your initial wager on any aspect of upcoming NBA postseason, NHL Playoffs, MLB, or socce action, for starters. If your pick wins, the sportsbook pays you your earnings in withdrawable cash form. In other words, you are then able to take money out or, certainly, reinvest it anywhere in the app. Conversely, if your first bet loses, Caesars refunds that loss in full up to $1,250. That refund arrives as a bonus bet for the amount of your original wager (up to $1,250). As a result, you get to place a second wager for that full amount without investing another penny.

Warriors-Lakers Game 3 Betting Trends

The Lakers snuck into San Francisco and stole Game 1 of this Western Conference semifinals series against the Warriors. Golden State responded with a resounding 27-point Game 2 victory. Now, the series is knotted at one game apiece, a tie that will be broken at 8:30p ET tonight.

This page’s Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks that unrestricted first bet on Caesars. With that wager, you can explore any strong angle you see in this game or any other. For sign-ups thinking about an ATS play in the game, we included some trends that could prove valuable:

Golden State has only covered 17 of its last 56 road games against teams with winning home records.

The Warriors are just 2-7 ATS in their last nine games following a SU win by 11+ points.

Los Angeles has covered four straight games after both a SU loss and an ATS defeat.

The Lakers are just 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games after allowing 126+ points last time out.

Golden State has covered the spread in only one of its last five head-to-head meetings with the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to acquire a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and those credits.

Claim the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code This Weekend

You can now get onboard at Caesars for this page’s elite promotion in headache-free fashion. In fact, we provided a four-step quick guide below that helps you secure your three bonuses in minutes:

Firstly, begin by clicking here and inputting Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

and inputting Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL. Secondly, you will register a first-time Caesars account by entering some required personal information. To clarify, this is where you will supply standard sign-up info like name, address, email, and birthdate.

Thirdly, you must complete a successful first deposit of at least $10 into your new account. However, you should ensure that deposit is enough to cover your intended first bet on Caesars.

Lastly, lock in your initial wager, remembering that Caesars reimburses a loss with a bonus bet up to $1,250.

Claim this amazing offer in: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.