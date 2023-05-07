Caesars Sportsbook promo code: NBA Playoffs, MLB $1,250 first bet offer

Our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL allows new bettors to unlock a massive first bet on Caesars worth up to $1,250 during the NBA Playoffs.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Tackle the NBA Playoffs with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL and get a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. New customers who register today can bet up to $1,250 on the NBA Playoffs and receive a fully-refunded bonus bet if their qualifying stake settles as a loss.

Two epic Game 4 showdowns hit the hardwood on Sunday. First, Jayson Tatum and the Celtics will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead with a win over Joel Embiid and the 76ers in Philadelphia. Later tonight, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will attempt the same in another road test in Phoenix against Devin Booker and the Suns. Depending on the outcome, a first bet on either game triggers a cash payout or bonus bet refund. Plus, our code gives users an extra 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits on the house.

Lock in our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL here and go “Full Caesar” with a $1,250 first bet and more for the NBA Playoffs.

Bet Fully-Backed $1,250 on NBA Playoffs With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

One of the benefits of being a new Caesars customer is access to unique welcome offers. First-time users in eligible states will experience the “Full Caesar,” a three-pronged promotion unlike any other on the market.

Once you’ve registered with the promo code AMNYFULL, place your first cash wager on the NBA Playoffs. A win on Celtics-76ers or Nuggets-Suns would mean stone-cold cash. However, Caesars will refund your loss with a bonus bet worth up to $1,250.

While many players will prioritize the $1,250 first bet, Caesars also rewards players with two site-exclusive credits. Each user will earn 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits, which go a long way toward claiming VIP prize packages on dining, entertainment, hotels, and much more.

How to Activate Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Before Sunday’s NBA action tips off in Philadelphia and Phoenix, score the “Full Caesar” before it’s gone. Here’s how prospective bettors can grab a $1,250 first bet and more this weekend:

Click here to trigger the Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

Enter all necessary information and complete the registration process.

Deposit cash using an approved online banking method.

Place up to $1,250 on the NBA Playoffs. The “Full Caesar” also works for first bets on other sports.

Get a bonus bet worth your original stake (max. $1,250) if it settles as a loss. Victories return regular cash winnings.

Receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits, win or lose.

Embiid & Tatum 30-Point Boost

Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum were part of an elusive club in 2022-23. Each superstar averaged at least 30 points during the regular season, with the MVP Embiid leading the league at 33.1. Now, an “average” performance from both stars will make Caesars bettors some cold, hard cash on Game 4 of Celtics-Sixers.

Caesars has a long list of pre-selected profit boosts, including the new “Sunday Superstar Showdown Boost.” Users can bet up to $100 on Embiid and Tatum each scoring 30+ points on Sunday, which would align with their season averages. The odds for this two-leg parlay are now +350, a solid improvement over the original +315.

Click here to trigger our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL and get a $1,250 first bet and more for the NBA Playoffs.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.®️ Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.