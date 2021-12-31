Here’s the top Caesars Sportsbook promo code to ring in new year

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

As this weekend rings in a new year, the latest bonuses available with the best Caesars Sportsbook promo code bring a variety of outstanding free bets and profit boosts along with betting value. And with NFL Week 17 games closing out a weekend filled with huge college football bowl games, the new player special delivers tremendous flexibility in how to deploy such awesome deals.

The best Caesars Sportsbook promo code for college football bowl games and NFL Week 17 action is AMNYRF. Those looking to bet either College Football Playoff semifinal showdown, New Year’s Day bowl games, and/or NFL Week 17 action will be able to utilize different specials throughout the weekend, deals that can maximize potential profits and cut down losses.

Alabama and Cincinnati start the weekend-long party in the Cotton Bowl late Friday afternoon before Michigan and Georgia square off in the Orange Bowl. Once the national championship game is set, New Year’s Day will bring marquee bowl games all day long before a packed Sunday slate featuring 15 total matchups to cap off the holiday weekend.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF to score a $1,001 first bet match, free merchandise, odds boosts, and a slew of profit and odds boosts.

Top Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code This Weekend

All new players who register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF can kick off their betting experience with a $1,001 first bet match. Wager as little as $10 or as much as $1,001 with a first bet on any NBA, NHL, college football, college basketball, or NFL Week 17 game. Win or lose, cash in on a free bet of the same amount. In turn, this bonus can be used to place a following wager on any of the weekend action.

While this bonus offers the most cash upside, plenty of other football specials are available from early kickoff New Year’s Eve all the way through the final whistle of Monday Night Football. Let’s dive into those specials below.

Other Weekend Specials With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Here are some notable offers unlocked with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF:

Total Pointage: bet on the total points of Monday Night Football and win a dollar for every point scored in the Browns-Steelers matchup.

Profits for the People: grab a 33% profit boost on any college football bowl game played New Year’s Eve or on New Year’s Day. Then, grab a 33% parlay profit boost on NFL Week 17 games.

Blowout Bowl: bet the Fiesta Bowl and get a bonus for your team winning the game by at least 10 points.

College Crossover: bet college football and earn a free bet to use on college basketball on NYE.

It’s Crunch Time: bet the spread, get a big free bet for every field goal and touchdown scored by your team in the final two minutes of both halves.

Risk-Free Same Game Parlay: place an NFL same game parlay on any NFL Week 17 game.

Also, be sure to check out a free NBA jersey offer that conveys with $100+ wagered on NBA games between now and mid-January, as well as dozens of in-app odds boosts throughout the weekend.

How to Grab the App

