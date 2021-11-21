Grab Sunday NFL bet match, gift card with Caesars Sportsbook promo code

With the holidays arriving this week, the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code delivers a pair of perfect gifts for the season that are available throughout Sunday NFL Week 11 action.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF brings new players direct access to a $1,001 first bet match and a $100 MasterCard prepaid gift card. Win or lose, new players will see first wagers matched with a free bet, all the way up to $1,001. Meanwhile, those who wager at least $100 on football can grab this special bonus, a gift that you can keep for yourself or give to someone else.

NFL Week 11 action is filled with compelling matchups, highlighted by Saints-Eagles, Vikings-Packers, Cowboys-Chiefs, and more. Throughout the day, bettors can grab big value on the action through a variety of wagering markets and odds boosts on every single game.

Click the state-based links located in this article to use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF and grab these special holiday bonus offers.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NFL Week 11

If you’ve been watching sports this weekend, chances are you’ve probably bumped into a Caesars Sportsbook commercial or two. That’s no coincidence. The emerging app continues an aggressive ad campaign that has helped vault it into the conversation as one of the best overall sports betting apps.

Those who check out the app during Sunday NFL week 11 action will be able to grab several aggressive player perks, starting with the $1,001 first bet match. This new player offer provides all bettors with a free bet, regardless of whether or not their first wager wins. This bet match provides the opportunity to take an additional swing at a big payout at the start of the sports betting experience.

Meanwhile, Caesars Sportsbook also launched a special $100 MasterCard gift card special that’s good now through the end of the month. Those who sign up and place $100 in football wagers will receive the gift card via email. Best of all, Caesars provides a great deal of flexibility with this offer in that it can be obtained via a single wager worth $100+ or through multiple smaller bets to reach the threshold.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for NFL Week 11 Bonuses

Also of note, the app features other betting bonuses throughout Sunday NFL Week 11 action. The day begins with nearly 60 different odds boosts, including enhanced markets on every single game. Grab bonuses on props such as:

Jalen Hurts to throw for over 199.5 yards and run for over 15.5 yards (+100)

Browns win and Jarvis Landry first TD (+1100)

T.J. Hockenson and Austin Hooper each score a TD (+2000)

Washington win and Taylr Heinicke over 1.5 passing TDs (+400)

49ers win and George Kittle first TD (+1000)

So, whether you’re betting props, betting favorites, or putting in some upset picks, there’s plenty of value in play.

Other Sunday Specials

Now through the end of the month, our Caesars Sportsbook promo code will also bring access to a daily 50% college basketball profit boost. Be sure to check out that deal in addition to a 33% parlay profit boost on the Steelers vs. Chargers matchup. Meanwhile, also wager $20 on a same-game parlay and immediately get a $20 free bet and get a 33% NFL parlay boost on any combo of Sunday games.

