Caesars Sportsbook promo code: NFL Thanksgiving $1,000 first bet offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 can add a little intrigue to the mix for the NFL on Thanksgiving. Score a $1,000 bouns before the turkey and all the sides even get to the table. This new promo is one of the largest offers available for Thanksgiving.

Take your pick from any of the three Thanksgiving games today — Lions-Packers, Cowboys-Commanders, or Seahawks-49ers. Not to mention, this will be the first time the NFL plays on Black Friday. The Jets and Dolphins are meeting in New Jersey in a game that will have major implications on the AFC East race. But before we get to Black Friday, there are options for bettors on Thanksgiving. Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards in between courses.

Click this link and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to redeem a $1,000 NFL bet and other daily odds boosts.

Thanksgiving Day NFL Preview, Odds Boosts

Unfortunately, the Thanksgiving Day matchups leave a little to be desired. The Cowboys, Lions, and 49ers are all huge favorites in these games. On the bright side, upsets in the NFL are par for the course. We just don’t want to see three blowouts on one of the best days of the NFL season.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo will set up a forgiving safety net for new players on Thanksgiving. Lock in a cash wager on any of the games. If that bet loses, players will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Additionally, players can choose from a number of different odds boosts for the Thanksgiving games. Caesars Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to football boosts. Here are just a few of the options on the table with the turkey today:

Packers, Cowboys & Seahawks All Punt on 1st Drive: +700

Amon-Ra St. Brown & Sam LaPorta Each Over 5.5 Receptions: +300

Cowboys Cover -13.5 Spread & Dak Prescott Over 299.5 Pass Yards: +375

CeeDee Lamb Over 109.5 Receiving Yards & TD: +320

DK Metcalf & Tyler Lockett Each Over 59.5 Receiving Yards: +350

Christian McCaffrey Over 124.5 Rush + Receiving Yards & TD: +210

Getting Started With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY8100

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo is available for first-time depositors in the app. Here’s a quick walkthrough to help new players start with this $1,000 offer:

Click here and use promo code AMNY81000 to unlock this promo.

and use promo code AMNY81000 to unlock this promo. Next, create a new account by providing basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Start with a $1,000 cash wager on any Thanksgiving Day game.

Players who lose that first bet will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonus bets.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.