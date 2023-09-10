Caesars Sportsbook promo code: How to claim best NFL Week 1 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code to claim bonus bets for the next few weeks, which you can use for the NFL and college football. Week 1 of the NFL began on Thursday, and there’s a full slate of action on Sunday. Customers can find additional boosts and bonuses after signing up with this offer.

Caesars will be a popular option for NFL fans this season. You can find tons of different props and lines. All of your wagers throughout the year will be earning Tier Credits and Reward Credits for Caesars Rewards. You can redeem prizes and raise your status to unlock perks. On Sunday, place your first wager on a Week 1 matchup to secure bonus bets for the entire month of September.

NFL Week 1 Games for the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

There are eight games starting at 1 pm ET: Panthers vs. Falcons, Bengals vs. Browns, Jaguars vs. Colts, Buccaneers vs. Vikings, Titans vs. Saints, 49ers vs. Steelers, Cardinals vs. Commanders, and Texans vs. Ravens. Another five games start at 4:25 pm ET: Packers vs. Bears, Raiders vs. Broncos, Eagles vs. Patriots, Dolphins vs. Chargers, and Rams vs. Seahawks.

The Sunday Night Football game is between the Cowboys and Giants. New York fans can find props for Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, and other players. There is a “Bet the Board” promotion on Caesars for customers who want to bet on every spread. If you get 10 out of the 14 correct, you will win bonus bets.

Odds Boosts for NFL Games on Sunday

New odds boosts are released on Caesars every day. These can be found for a variety of sports, but the NFL is by far the most popular. Here are some of the options you can find for Sunday.

Christian McCaffrey over 49.5 rushing yards and over 49.5 receiving yards: +375

Steelers win and Kenny Pickett over 249.5 passing yards: +500

Trevor Lawrence over 299.5 passing yards and over 1.5 pass TDs: +350

Justin Jefferson over 99.5 receiving yards and TD: +250

Jalen Hurts over 249.5 passing yards and over 49.5 rushing yards: +450

Eagles, Broncos, Chargers, and Packers all win: +675

