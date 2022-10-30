Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Get $1,250 in first-bet offer for NFL Week 8

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer will set the stage for a big weekend. New players who get in on the action now will have access to one of the best promotions on the market.

New players can get started with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to activate the “Full Caesar” promotion. This offer will come with a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 in Tier Credits, and 1,000 in Reward Credits. This is one of the best offers on the market for new bettors.

There is no shortage of options on games this weekend. Instead of taking a chance on the NFL Week 8 slate, dive into the action with this latest promotion.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the best of the best when it comes to new-user promos. This latest offer is raising the stakes for new players. Here’s a closer look at the details behind this offer, including how new bettors can sign up.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $1,250 on NFL Week 8

There are three distinct bonuses that come with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. First things first, every player will have a chance to place a first bet of up to $1,250 with 100% insurance. In other words, players can go big on that first wager. If it loses, you will be issued a complete refund in site credit.

As for Tier Credits and Reward Credits, these are the keys to unlocking long-term membership benefits. Caesars Sportsbook is giving away exclusive perks and bonuses like hotel benefits, dining packages, and other unique entertainment experiences.

No other sportsbook can match this offer. This is combining a massive sportsbook promo with long-term boosts and bonuses. This one-of-a-kind offer will only be here for a limited time.

How to Redeem This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Redeeming this Caesars Sportsbook promo code only takes a few minutes. Here’s a quick guide to help bettors get in on the action:

Click here, choose the appropriate state, and input promo code AMNYFULL.

, choose the appropriate state, and input promo code AMNYFULL. Create an account by inputting basic identifying information.

Make a cash deposit through any of the available banking methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any NFL Week 8 matchup.

Other Boosts and Bonuses

Although this $1,250 first bet is only for new players, it’s hardly the only way to bet on the games this weekend. Caesars Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to daily odds boosts and other bonuses. There are dozens of options to choose from on Sunday. Here are a few of our favorites:

Marcus Mariota Over 199.5 Passing Yards & Over 24.5 Rushing Yards: +400

Drake London First TD Scorer in Panthers @ Falcons Game: +1000

Miles Sanders, Raheem Mostert & Rhamondre Stevenson Each Over 54.5 Rushing Yards: +230

Justin Jefferson & DeAndre Hopkins Each Over 99.5 Receiving Yards: +525

Garrett Wilson & Elijah Moore Each Record Reception Over 19.5 Yards: +325

Jets Win & Zach Wilson Over 199.5 Pass Yards: +375

