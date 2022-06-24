Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Lightning-Avalanche Game 5, MLB specials

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code brings all new players the chance access a set of awesome promos ahead of a potential series-clinching Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final and a packed Friday MLB schedule.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 brings access to an industry-best $1,500 risk-free first bet, dozens of odds boosts, and a rotating menu of secondary specials that are spread across a busy sports weekend.

The Avalanche used a thrilling overtime goal to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Lightning, and now Colorado will look to close things out tonight. While the Avs appear to have all of the momentum in their favor, providing a knockout punch to the two-time defending champs figures to be a tall order. With that compelling matchup and 15 MLB games on tap Friday, there’s no shortage of ways to utilize the awesome bonuses available via the Caesars app.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Scores Friday Value

Without question, the most notable offer from Caesars Sportsbook comes via a $1,500 risk-free first bet. Typically, most apps will offer somewhere between $500 and $1,000, but Caesars is going all-in.

Let’s say a bettor jumps into the mix tonight and wants to back the Avalanche to finish off the Lightning, so they bet on Colorado to win with an $800 wager. If the bet hits, players will grab the agreed upon cash return, but if it doesn’t hit, players will instead score a site credit refund that equals the losing first bet.

And while this special is the headliner special, there’s plenty of other ways to lock in additional value. For instance, check out the Friday Superstar Parlay Boost (max bet is $100) on Steven Stamkos to score a goal and Bryce Harper to homer against the Padres at boosted +1000 odds. Meanwhile, bettors can also grab 27 different odds boosts across NHL, MLB, soccer, UFC/MMA, auto racing and tennis. A sampling of some enhanced odds includes:

Valeri Nichushkin and Cale Maker each to score (+1200)

Lightning win by a 3-1 score (+3000)

Marlins, Guardians, Rays and Rangers all win (+800)

No run in the first inning of Dodgers-Braves, A’s-Royals and Rockies-Twins (+675)

How to Get the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

To get signed up and started, follow these simple steps:

Provide the required registration information.

Make a first deposit of at least $20. While the offer maxes out at $1,500, players are free to make a first deposit and wager of as little as $20.

Place the first wager, risk-free.

This offer is available in New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, New York, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois and Michigan.

MLB Parlay Insurance

With every team in action over each of the next three days, bettors can grab MLB Parlay Insurance with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Between now and next Wednesday (6/29), opt-in and earn a free bet if only one leg of a baseball parlay loses.

