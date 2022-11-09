Caesars Sportsbook promo code offers best November sign up bonus

New bettors can take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer to lock in a massive sportsbook bonus along with other long-term membership benefits.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL is the key to activating the “Full Caesar” promotion, which comes with three distinct bonuses. The sportsbook bonus is a $1,250 first bet that players can use on any game. New users can also unlock long-term membership benefits with 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

NFL Week 10 arrives on Thursday with Falcons-Panthers, but there are tons of other options for tonight. Between the NBA, college basketball, NHL, and college football, there should be something for everyone.

Don’t miss out on the chance to win big with this Caesars Sportsbook promo. New players have a chance to secure short-term and long-term bonuses with the “Full Caesar” promotion.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,250 First Bet

This $1,250 first bet is one of the largest sportsbook bonuses out there. Combining this with the Tier Credits and Reward Credits makes this offer tough to beat, but more on the long-term benefits in a moment.

First things first, let’s take a look at this $1,250 first bet. New players can place a first bet on any game this week and have that wager insured for up to $1,250.

In other words, if you lose that first bet, this Caesars Sportsbook promo code will trigger an immediate refund in site credit. It’s not everyday that sportsbooks are willing to give bettors a second chance on a $1,250 wager.

Applying This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Signing up with Caesars Sportsbook through the links on this page is the best way to access this trio of bonuses. Here’s a detailed outline of how to get started:

Click here , choose the correct state, and input promo code AMNYFULL. This will kick off the registration process.

, choose the correct state, and input promo code AMNYFULL. This will kick off the registration process. Create an account and make a cash deposit (PayPal, online banking, credit card, debit card, etc.)

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app.

Pick any game this week and make a $1,250 first bet. New users will also receive 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

These Tier Credits and Reward Credits will open up opportunities for things like dining packages, hotel benefits, and other unique entertainment experiences at physical Caesars locations. Tier Credits are related to a player’s membership status while Reward Credits are redeemable for these exclusive offers.

Other Boosts and Bonuses

After grabbing the “Full Caesar” promotion, new users can look to the odds boost page for the best daily offers. Caesars Sportsbook is always updating this page with enticing boosts on all the biggest games. There are a few options out there for Wednesday night:

Hornets, Mavericks, Knicks & Raptors All Win: +950

Jamal Murray Over 19.5 Points & Nikola Jokic Over 9.5 Assists: +320

Kevin Durant Over 29.5 Points & Jalen Brunson Over 9.5 Assists: +550

DeMar DeRozan, Brandon Ingram & Zion Williamson Each Over 24.5 Points: +625

