Caesars Sportsbook promo code cashes awesome 100% match

The best Caesars Sportsbook promo code delivers fantastic odds for NFL Championship Sunday. Whether it’s Caesars NY or any other state where the app is live, the top Caesars promo code will unlock terrific bonuses for the 49ers-Rams and Bengals-Chiefs games. Caesars NY players and those in Louisiana will receive a $1,500 first deposit match, while those in other states will receive a $1,001 first bet match. In both cases, players will receive a 100% match dollar for dollar. Below, we will roll through how to get these offers.

New players can lock in the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code. New York players can get it here, while those in other states can grab it by using the appropriate links below.

Beyond the full bet matches, new players will have access to several championship game player prop boosts along with other unique specials.

Click here to lock in the latest Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code to get all of the best bonuses for Saturday night sports action and NFL Championship Sunday games.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code App Specials

Caesars Sportsbook NY (and other states) will have access to some some notable Sunday game and prop boosted markets. Consider these highlights:

Tyreek Hill over 79.5 receiving yards and Demarcus Robinson over 15.5 receiving yards (+280)

Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd each over 49.5 receiving yards (+375)

each over 49.5 receiving yards (+375) Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow each over 19.5 rushing yards (+500)

Deebo Samuel over 49.5 rush yards and 49.5 receiving yards (+375)

In addition to these odds, the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code also delivers a free NBA bet when betting college basketball (Saturday), while players can bet the total points in both NFL Championship Weekend games to receive a special bonus.

Unlock 100% Match With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

As noted above, players in all states will receive a 100% bet match. Caesars Sportsbook NY players will grab a full deposit match with a minimum deposit of $50, while a $10 deposit will activate a bet match up to $1,001 in all other states.

In terms of how the offer stacks up with the competition, the Caesars promo grades out as the best overall offer in terms of total upside. These offers are one of the reasons the app has emerged as an early leader in the NY market, while it has gained significant ground in other states dating all the way back to early last fall.

Notable is that competing deposit matches are done at a fractional rate while risk-free bets only refund losing wagers. The match style bonus compounds early funds and could parlay into big payouts right from the jump. Bettors are free to go all-in and max out the potential of these specials, but a $10 wager will be needed to grab any of the top offers.

The Sign Up Process

Getting started and lock in the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code during a weekend headlined by the Bengals-Chiefs and Rams-49ers promo is easy. From start to finish, the complete sign up process takes no more than three minutes to complete.

Simply here here for Caesars NY. Grab it elsewhere by using the state-specific links above and below.

Make a $10 first deposit to activate the first wager match in all states, while a $50 minimum will be needed to grab the deposit match. Caesars Sportsbook NY players can deposit as little as $10, but we recommend taking advantage of the bonus.

With the first bet, lock in on standard markets. Then, be sure to check out the player props and in-app specials, all of which can be accessed through the main menu.