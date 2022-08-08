Caesars Sportsbook promo code bests market with $1,500 risk-free bet this week

If you’d like the best available worry-free wager on the sports betting market, the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code has you covered this week.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Today’s sports schedule has seven MLB games and a smattering of tennis and soccer action. Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 lets you place any wager in one of these at no risk up to $1,500.

This sign-up promotion is elite, as it gives you the industry’s biggest insurance policy and does so without limiting your options. In other words, you are free to lock in a prop bet, moneyline wager, total, parlay or more on today’s action. You can shop any of this week’s action for your fully-insured wager, too, including today’s baseball, soccer, and tennis.

Click here to unlock the industry’s best unrestricted risk-free first bet via Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15, insured to $1,500.

Latest Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Gifts Users $1,500 Protected Pick

Caesars Sportsbook is helping new users procure a valuable tool they can use with any sport and wager type. It doesn’t matter if you find a bet you like in today’s MLB, soccer, or tennis action or something later in the week. Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 gifts sign-ups a fully-insured $1,500 initial bet with no limitations.

If your pick wins, you are immediately able to withdraw or reinvest your profits and deposit money. Caesars doesn’t bog you down with red tape, making you play your earnings back through the sportsbook like some offers.

Conversely, if you lose your initial wager, you fall under the protection around which this promotion was designed. Caesars Sportsbook refunds any first bet loss with up to $1,500 in bonus money. As such, your loss disappears and you pick again without having forfeited a dime.

Correctly Lock-in Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code with These Steps

Sports bettors who have tested the sign-up waters with different sportsbooks before know the acquisition process can be burdensome. However, with this promotion, Caesars streamlined the steps, ensuring a smooth sign-up. In fact, with the four steps below, you will be ready to lock in your risk-free wager in just minutes:

To begin, click here and then enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 when needed.

and then enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 when needed. Subsequently, complete the registration process for your new account by entering all necessary data. For example, you will supply your name, address, date of birth, etc. at this step.

After that, deposit enough money into the new account to cover your no-risk first wager.

Finally, place your worry-free wager which Caesars insures up to $1,500.

Participating states include New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Virginia, West Virginia, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa.

Monday’s MLB Matchups (Each Valid with This Promotion)

As discussed above, Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 provides a zero-risk $1,500 wager that works with any sporting market. Thus, all seven of today’s MLB matchups are in-play and registrants can wager any part of those contests.

In other words, you could peruse all the betting options for these games for one that speaks to you. There are a wealth of choices, from parlays to moneylines to runlines to game/player props. We share each game’s pitching matchup, moneyline odds, and first pitch time below to help you organize your plan:

Toronto (Kikuchi) -140 at Baltimore (Lyles) +118 – 7:05PM ET.

Cincinnati (Dunn) +270 at New York Mets (Bassitt) -345 – 7:10PM ET.

Washington (Sanchez) +162 at Chicago Cubs (Thompson) -195 – 8:05PM ET.

San Francisco (Wood) +158 at San Diego (Snell) -190 – 9:40PM ET.

Pittsburgh (Beede) +205 at Arizona (Gallen) -250 – 9:40PM ET.

Los Angeles Angels (Suarez) +110 at Oakland (Irvin) -130 – 9:40PM ET.

New York Yankees (Taillon) -105 at Seattle (Gilbert) -115 – 10:10PM ET.

Click here to unlock the industry’s best unrestricted risk-free first bet via Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15, insured to $1,500.