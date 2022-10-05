Caesars Sportsbook promo code: get $1,250 first bet this October

The current Caesars Sportsbook promo code is raising the bar for this week’s action, one that includes NFL Week 5, college football, and the start of the MLB Playoffs.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will unlock three bonuses this week. Players who claim this “Full Caesar” promo will get a $1,250 first bet in addition to 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

This three-pack of bonuses will provide a fast start for new bettors. However, the bonuses don’t stop with your first bet. New members can snag long-term benefits that no other sportsbook can match.

With so many options on the board this week, it’s a great time to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook. New users can hit the ground running with this latest offer.

New players can get a $1,250 first bet and other bonuses with the “Full Caesar” promotion. Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get started.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,250 First Bet

Before we dive into the registration process and the long-term benefits that come with a Caesars membership, let’s take a quick look at this massive sportsbook bonus.

All new players will have the option to place a first bet of up to $1,250 on any game this week. If that first bet loses, players will receive a 100% refund in site credit. In effect, this offer provides bettors with two chances to win.

Although there are tons of options for bettors to choose from, we expect to see a ton of interest in the NFL. With that said, the MLB postseason starts on Friday and college football season is kicking into high gear.

Redeeming This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Here’s a quick breakdown of the registration process. Follow these steps to activate the “Full Caesar” promotion:

Click here to automatically redirect to a registration landing page.

to automatically redirect to a registration landing page. Choose the state where you are physically located and input promo code AMNYFULL.

Create an account by providing basic identifying information. (Name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Make a cash deposit through PayPal, online banking, credit/debit cards, or any other available method.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,250 first bet on any game this week.

New members will also receive 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits which can be used to gain exclusive perks and bonuses. Reward Credits are redeemable for these perks and bonuses while Tier Credits can be acquired over time to unlock the best offers.

Other Boosts and Bonuses

Caesars Sportsbook is laying the groundwork for a big week for new users. However, we should also note that there are tons of daily odds boosts available for new and existing users alike. Check in on the daily odds boost page before the NFL games this week. There are always dozens of boosts listed on the biggest games.

