Caesars Sportsbook promo code opens July with $1,500 risk-free for UFC, MLB

Fourth of July weekend is arriving and the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is coming with it. There are dozens of MLB games, a massive pay-per-view event in UFC 276, and plenty of other action for bettors this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

New players who take advantage of this Caesars Sportsbook promo code will be eligible for a $1,500 risk-free bet this weekend. Input promo code AMNY15 to lock in this special offer. After that, choose from dozens of daily odds boosts on everything from MLB to UFC.

This holiday weekend is a perfect time to relax on the couch and celebrate America’s Pastime. It’s going to be a big weekend for the local teams with the Yankees heading to Cleveland and the Mets taking on the Rangers.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo is rolling out the red carpet for new players this weekend. Here’s a deeper dive into how new users can get in on the action.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 for a $1,500 risk-free bet and dozens of odds boosts this weekend. Click here and input that promo code to get started.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unloads $1,500 Risk-Free Bet

Most sportsbooks have offered a risk-free bet at one time or another. It’s a highly popular promo among new users and that’s a big reason why it’s so common. However, this Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than most offers.

New players who take advantage of this specific offer will be able to claim the largest risk-free bet on the market. Instead of offering first-bet insurance in the range of $250 to $1,000, Caesars Sportsbook is raising the bar to $1,500.

Any players who lose on that initial wager will receive a 100% refund in the form of a free bet. For example, a new player who loses on a $500 wager will receive a $500 free bet.

Signing Up With This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

It doesn’t take long to go from signing up to placing a $1,500 risk-free bet. In fact, players can start the registration process by following the steps below:

Click here and input promo code AMNY15.

and input promo code AMNY15. Create an account by inputting basic information (name, email address, physical address, date of birth, last four digits of social security number, etc.)

Make a deposit via any of the secure and convenient banking methods (PayPal, credit cards, debit cards, online banking, etc.)

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app to any compatible mobile device.

Place a $1,500 wager on any event this weekend.

Fourth of July Weekend

Roll into Fourth of July weekend with the largest new-user promo on the market. Of course, players don’t need to risk $1,500 here, but they have the option nonetheless.

There are tons of different options for bettors on Caesars Sportsbook this weekend. Obviously, MLB is going to be front and center for most fans this summer, but don’t sleep on UFC 276, golf, tennis, or soccer. In other words, there should be something for every sports fan to bet on during the Fourth of July.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 for a $1,500 risk-free bet and dozens of odds boosts this weekend. Click here and input that promo code to get started.