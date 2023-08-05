Caesars Sportsbook promo code: MLB, Paul-Diaz boosts, $1,250 bet offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

It’s a great weekend for sports fans to lock in and enjoy the action, but don’t forget about this Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer. Bettors can place wagers on MLB, the Jake Paul-Nate Diaz fight, and everything in between.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL is the key to unlocking a $1,250 first bet for any market this weekend. Additionally, players will receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits to use toward long-term membership benefits.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz are fighting in one of the most highly-anticipated boxing matches of the year. Meanwhile, there are dozens of options for bettors when it comes to baseball this weekend. The “Full Caesar” promotion is the latest offer from Caesars Sportsbook and it can set bettors up for success now and in the future.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNYFULL Triggers $1,250 Bet

There are three aspects of the “Full Caesar” promotion — a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 Tier Credits, and 1,000 Reward Credits. Anyone who signs up with this Caesars Sportsbook promo will unlock these offers.

The $1,250 first bet is a flexible option for bettors. Any amount up to that number will be completely covered. Place a wager on Paul-Diaz or MLB. If that bet loses, Caesars Sportsbook will send a full refund in bonus bets.

But the “Full Caesar” is all about long-term membership benefits. Players can use Reward Credits to redeem offers on hotels, restaurants, and more. Meanwhile, Tier Credits are directly related to a player’s membership status.

Caesars is also a top casino option in a number of states, and grades out favorably with these Pennsylvania online casinos.

Activating This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Here’s a quick guide to help new players get started:

Click this link , choose the correct state, and input promo code AMNYFULL.

, choose the correct state, and input promo code AMNYFULL. Create a new account and make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Place a $1,250 first bet on Paul-Diaz or any MLB game this weekend.

Any losses will be offset with a full refund in bonus bets.

New members will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

We recommend downloading the easy-to-use app after signing up. Anyone with an iOS or Android device can download the app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Weekend Boosts and Bonuses

In addition to the “Full Caesar” promotion, new players can cash in with daily odds boosts. There are a number of options available for the Paul-Diaz fight, MLB, soccer, and almost everything in between. Here are a few of our favorites this weekend:

Jake Paul Wins Fight in Round 7 vs Nate Diaz: +1100

Phillies, Giants, Diamondbacks & Guardians All Win: +850

No Run in 1st Inning of Giants @ Athletics, White Sox @ Guardians & Rockies @ Cardinals: +600

Sweden Win 2-1 vs USA in 90 Minutes in Round of 16: +1400

Sophia Smith First Goalscorer in Sweden vs USA Match in 90 Minutes: +625

