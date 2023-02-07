Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Register now for Super Bowl 57 bonus

Sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code to make a big first wager on the Super Bowl. This is the perfect time to use the two-part welcome bonus. We also have a separate promo code for customers in Ohio.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL gives customers a wager up to $1,250. A losing wager will result in a bonus bet refund. In addition, you will gain 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for Caesars Rewards.

Caesars Sportsbook has released several special offers for Super Bowl 57. Customers can use the mobile app to place novelty props, bet on the MVP, and place live wagers during the game.

Click here to use AMNYFULL as the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for the Super Bowl. You can place a bet up to $1,250, and then you will receive a boost for the rewards program.

Best Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for the Super Bowl

The Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the third time in the past four years. They were favored to win it all coming into the playoffs, but a close call to the Bengals and an injury to Patrick Mahomes have had an impact. The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites on Caesars Sportsbook. Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes have similar odds to win the MVP, being trailed by Travis Kelce and A.J. Brown.

There have been new odds boosts for the Super Bowl every day this week. Odds boosts are available for many sports throughout the year. Other promotions can be found, including a chance to win a $57,000 bonus bet. The number of entries you receive will be based on your level in Caesars Rewards.

Wager on the Chiefs or Eagles with a Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Any new customer in an eligible state can use this welcome bonus for the Super Bowl. Make a big first bet on the Chiefs or Eagles by taking these steps.

Click here to sign up with AMNYFULL. Enter the required info to prove your age and identity. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app on your Android or iPhone. Deposit money into your account. Place a wager up to $1,250.

If it loses, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code will result in a bonus bet refund. You will also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits regardless of the outcome. This boost will help raise your status in the rewards program and allow you to start redeeming prizes.

Ohio customers can click here to register with AMNY1BET. You can place your first wager up to $1,500. Caesars recently launched in the Buckeye State.

Same Game Parlay Longshot Bonus

Customers can get an additional bonus by hitting a longshot parlay with this promotion. If you win a $10+ SGP with 3+ legs, you will get a $57 bonus bet. The odds must be at least +1000. If the wager wins and is over $100, the bonus bet reward increases to $570.

