Caesars Sportsbook promo code: How to get $1,250 bet on Saints-Bucs MNF

Make a wager on Monday Night Football with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code. This two-part bonus is the perfect way to start with an advantage. We will also go over another promo code that is available for customers to pre-register in Ohio (get it here).

Sign up with AMNYFULL for first bet insurance up to $1,250. This Caesars Sportsbook promo code will also provide 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for your Caesars Rewards account.

If you lose your first bet on the Saints vs. Buccaneers, you will get a free bet refund. The insurance offer gives you the opportunity to wager more than usual, knowing that there is a second chance after a loss.

Click here to sign up with AMNYFULL as the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. You will get first bet insurance up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for Caesars Rewards.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Details & Guide

Here is a guide on how you can claim this two-part welcome bonus with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Click here to register with AMNYFULL. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android. Deposit money into your account with an accepted payment method, such as online banking or PayPal. Place your first bet on Monday Night Football up to $1,250.

If you happen to lose your bet, Caesars will automatically give you a free bet that is equal to the amount of your losing wager. You will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. The Tier Credits will help raise your level in the loyalty program, which will unlock better perks. You can save up your Reward Credits to redeem prizes, including discounts for dinners, hotel stays, and more.

Click here to pre-register for Caesars in Ohio with AMNYTIX. Customers who register early will get a $100 bonus by making a $20 deposit. Plus, you will be entered to win tickets to a Cavaliers game.

Bet on the Saints vs. Buccaneers with a Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

The Buccaneers are favored by 3.5 points against the Saints. Tom Brady has struggled this season, but Tampa Bay is still in first place in the NFC South at 5-6. Both teams are coming off of a loss last week. If the Saints can pick up a win, there will be three teams in the division with five wins.

When using the Caesars Sportsbook app, you can place prop bets on Brady, Chris Godwin, Alvin Kamara, Mike Evans, and other offensive players in the game. There will also be live odds during the action.

Odds Boosts for Monday Night Football

Caesars has daily odds boosts for all major sports. Here are the enhanced odds that are available for the Saints vs. Buccaneers game.

Mike Evans and Jarvis Landry each over 59.5 receiving yards: +425

Tom Brady over 299.5 passing yards and over 2.5 passing TDs: +450

Saints win and Alvin Kamara records over 99.5 rushing + receiving yards: +400

Chris Olave and Chris Godwin both record over 69.5 receiving yards: +325

Taysom Hill scores the first TD of the game: +800

Click here to sign up with AMNYFULL as the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. In addition to first bet insurance up to $1,250, you will get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for Caesars Rewards.