Sports

Caesars Sportsbook promo code rolls out $1,250 Saints-Cardinals bonus

By Russ Joy
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

It’s the perfect time to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code and lock in a trio of bonuses. Thursday Night Football will feature the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, the MLB postseason rolls along with Yankees-Astros in the ALCS.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will automatically unlock the “Full Caesar” promotion. New players will get a $1,250 first bet, 1,000 in Tier Credits, and 1,000 in Reward Credits with this offer.

Although the last few weeks of Thursday Night Football have been duds, we have high hopes for the Cardinals and Saints. There is a ton of talent on both sides of this matchup and a level of desperation as both teams look to bounce back from 2-4 starts.

Caesars Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for new bettors this weekend. The “Full Caesar” is giving new members the chance to secure short-term and long-term benefits.

New players can grab a $1,250 first bet and other bonuses ahead of Saints-Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to lock in this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Rolls Out $1,250 First Bet

Roll into the new NFL week with one of the largest sportsbook bonuses on the market. The “Full Caesar” will provide new users with up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance. Anyone who takes advantage of this offer can place an initial wager on Thursday Night Football of up to $1,250. If that bet loses, players will receive an immediate refund in site credit.

As for the Tier Credits and Reward Credits, these will help new members unlock unique perks and bonuses. New players can redeem Reward Credits for exclusive offers like hotel benefits, entertainment packages, and dining experiences. Meanwhile, Tier Credits can be acquired over time to unlock the best offers.

How to Get Started With This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Signing up and getting started with Caesars Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Here’s a complete guide to registering an account and claiming the “Full Caesar” promotion:

  • Click here to automatically redirect to a registration landing page.
  • From there, choose the state you are located in and input promo code AMNYFULL.
  • Create a user profile by providing basic information and making an initial cash deposit through any of the available banking methods.
  • Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.
  • Place a $1,250 first bet on Thursday Night Football or any other game tonight.
  • Earn 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits as well.

Thursday Night Football Odds Boosts

Here are a few of our favorite Thursday Night Football odds boosts at Caesars Sportsbook:

  • Trey Wingo Super Boost: DeAndre Hopkins TD and Aaron Judge HR: +1300
  • Washington Capitals, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Bucks & Arizona Cardinals All Win: +1100
  • Alvin Kamara Over 49.5 Rushing Yards & Over 49.5 Receiving Yards: +350
  • Kyler Murray Over 249.5 Pass Yards & Over 2.5 Pass TDs: +475
  • Taysom Hill & Mark Ingram Each Over 39.5 Rushing Yards: +575
  • Chris Olave Over 99.5 Receiving Yards & TD: +650
  • Zach Ertz First TD Scorer vs Saints: +1000

New players can grab a $1,250 first bet and other bonuses ahead of Saints-Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to lock in this offer.

