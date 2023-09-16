Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Score $250 bonus bets for Colorado game, NFL Week 2

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

An action-packed football weekend calls for a “Bet $50, Get $250” welcome offer on Caesars, courtesy of our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY2GET SIGNUP BONUS BET $50 &

GET $250

IN BONUS BETS! BET NOW

Prospective bettors who activate our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET qualify for the latest “Bet $50, Get $250” welcome offer. This weekend is the last chance bettors have to receive $250 in bonus bets following their first $50 wager on college football or the NFL.

There certainly isn’t a shortage of excitement on the gridiron this weekend. Saturday’s college football wraps up with a massive Colorado-Colorado State showdown which is expected to draw huge rating despite a late start time on the east coast. Meanwhile, the NFL Week 2 slate on Sunday has must-see matchups like Chiefs-Jaguars and Ravens-Bengals to entice bettors. Whether you risk $50 on a college football spread or an Anytime Touchdown prop on Sunday, Caesars will bless your bankroll with $250 in bonus bets and multiple chances to earn cold, hard cash this fall.

Use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET here to lock in the “Bet $50, Get $250” offer for CFB Saturday or NFL Sunday.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Place $50 Wager on CFB or NFL, Receive Automatic $250 Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook unveiled a special “Bet $50, Get $250” offer for the opening stages of the football season. Now that we’re in the middle of September and both college and the NFL action are underway, Caesars gives prospective users one more chance to score a guaranteed bonus bet payout.

Every link inside this post activates the code AMNY2GET, so click anywhere to begin registration. Once you’ve settled in, head to the college football or NFL betting market and place at least $50 on any game. Regardless of the outcome, your qualifying stake earns $250 in bonus bets. In addition, every victory still nets players every dollar of their cash winnings.

Last Chance to Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Caesars will run the “Bet $50, Get $250” offer through the weekend, giving football fans enough time to secure the bonus. However, the deal will expire on September 19, making this the final opportunity to turn $50 into $250.

Here’s how eligible new customers can lock in Caesars’ “Bet $50, Get $250” welcome offer:

Click here to trigger our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET.

Select your playing area from the dropdown menu and input all registration information.

Deposit cash into your Caesars Sportsbook account.

Bet at least $50 on any eligible prop or parlay from the college football or NFL betting market.

Receive $250 in bonus bets, paid in weekly $50 stakes. Bettors earn the first $50 bonus bet once their qualifying wager settles as a loss.

Boost CFB and NFL Parlays

Caesars’ in-app promotions are always at a high level, but football season raises the stakes even higher. Head to the “Promotions” tab to opt into both profit boost promos for eligible college football and NFL parlays.

Every customer can raise the odds on a CFB or NFL parlay by 33%. Ensure your parlay meets Caesars’ minimum requirements to receive the profit boost token in your betslip. A victory on either parlay will give your bankroll a massive influx of stone-cold cash.

Click here to activate our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET to score the “Bet $50, Get $250” offer for Saturday’s college football or Sunday’s NFL.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY2GET SIGNUP BONUS BET $50 &

GET $250

IN BONUS BETS! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.®️ Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.